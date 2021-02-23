UBC In The News
Most brain activity is 'background noise' — and that's upending our understanding of consciousness
Salon mentioned a UBC psychology study that presented strong neuroimaging evidence that the same state of increased spontaneous fluctuations underly both mind wandering and dreaming.
Salon
UBC scientist develops new compostable coffee pod that aims to keep java fresher
Dr. Zac Hudson, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Chemistry, was interviewed about fully compostable coffee pods he created.
Global News Hour at 6, CTV, MSN
Buying and selling stocks
Dr. Xin Zheng, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed his study that found people who actively trade stocks are exposed to much higher risk and typically end up with lower returns than people who opt to buy-and-hold stocks.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
What’s that stink in Delta?
Delta Optimist featured an app called SmellVan, developed by UBC researchers, which tracks reports of odours throughout the greater Vancouver area.
Delta Optimist
The speech pathologists helping COVID-19 patients learn how to swallow and speak again
Dr. Stacey Skoretz, a UBC professor and medical speech-language pathologist, commented on COVID-19 patients experiencing dysphagia after being intubated.
CTV
Pastors and parishioners test the right to congregate during the pandemic
Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says churches can easily demonstrate that their religious rights are being infringed upon, but governments have a strong case that those measures are justified under Section 1 of the Charter, which allows for “reasonable limits” on those rights.
Globe and Mail
Epilepsy expert says behavior of driver, after fatal crash, consistent with seizure
Dr. Yahya Aghakhani, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of neurology, was called as an expert witness in a car accident trial, which may have been caused by an epileptic seizure.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress
Meet the insect named after the Okanagan
UBCO biology professor Dr. Robert Lalonde was quoted in an article about Okanagana, a genus of cicadas.
InfoTel News
Further testing finds COVID-19 variant from United Kingdom in more B.C. schools
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, commented on the delay in COVID-19 variant testing and said for every eight- to 10-day delay there’s potentially twice as many other people who have caught it and not know about it.
The Canadian Press via CBC, Radio Canada, National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Pique, Times Colonist, InfoTel News, Prince George Matters, MSN
Pregnant health-care workers weigh COVID-19 vaccine risks given lack of research
CBC mentioned an ongoing initiative on COVID-19 and pregnancy led by Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology.
CBC
Canada is facing a nursing shortage. Here's why it's hard to fill the gap
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director of UBC’s nursing program, how COVID-19 has inspired more people to become nurses.
CBC Current
Young adults find careers, dreams, relationships on hold a year into COVID-19 pandemic
UBC student Manan Shah shared how the pandemic has changed his life.
CBC
Thank a toque, in part, for Dallas Hunt’s debut poetry collection CREELAND
Dr. Dallas Hunt, a professor in UBC’s department of English language and literatures, was interviewed about his debut poetry collection CREELAND and how he decided to try his hand at poetry.
Wind Speaker via The Star, MSN
UBC Sauder’s Graham McIntosh awarded honorary CPA designation by CPABC
Graham McIntosh, executive director at the UBC Sauder School of Business was awarded an Honorary CPA designation for his outstanding and innovative contributions to the advancement of accounting education in B.C. for over 25 years.
Yahoo
How this community leader helped create institutions to combat racism
UBC alumnus Dr. Clarence Bayne was featured in an article highlighting people from Quebec’s Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future.
CBC