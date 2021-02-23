UBC In The News

Most brain activity is 'background noise' — and that's upending our understanding of consciousness

Salon mentioned a UBC psychology study that presented strong neuroimaging evidence that the same state of increased spontaneous fluctuations underly both mind wandering and dreaming.
Salon

UBC scientist develops new compostable coffee pod that aims to keep java fresher

Dr. Zac Hudson, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Chemistry, was interviewed about fully compostable coffee pods he created.
Global News Hour at 6CTVMSN

Buying and selling stocks

Dr. Xin Zheng, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed his study that found people who actively trade stocks are exposed to much higher risk and typically end up with lower returns than people who opt to buy-and-hold stocks.
CKNW Mornings with Simi

What’s that stink in Delta?

Delta Optimist featured an app called SmellVan, developed by UBC researchers, which tracks reports of odours throughout the greater Vancouver area.
Delta Optimist

The speech pathologists helping COVID-19 patients learn how to swallow and speak again

Dr. Stacey Skoretz, a UBC professor and medical speech-language pathologist, commented on COVID-19 patients experiencing dysphagia after being intubated.
CTV

Pastors and parishioners test the right to congregate during the pandemic

Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says churches can easily demonstrate that their religious rights are being infringed upon, but governments have a strong case that those measures are justified under Section 1 of the Charter, which allows for “reasonable limits” on those rights.
Globe and Mail

Epilepsy expert says behavior of driver, after fatal crash, consistent with seizure

Dr. Yahya Aghakhani, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of neurology, was called as an expert witness in a car accident trial, which may have been caused by an epileptic seizure.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack Progress

Meet the insect named after the Okanagan

UBCO biology professor Dr. Robert Lalonde was quoted in an article about Okanagana, a genus of cicadas.
InfoTel News

Further testing finds COVID-19 variant from United Kingdom in more B.C. schools

Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, commented on the delay in COVID-19 variant testing and said for every eight- to 10-day delay there’s potentially twice as many other people who have caught it and not know about it.
The Canadian Press via CBCRadio CanadaNational PostVancouver SunThe ProvinceVancouver is AwesomeBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordTri-City NewsPiqueTimes ColonistInfoTel NewsPrince George MattersMSN

Pregnant health-care workers weigh COVID-19 vaccine risks given lack of research

CBC mentioned an ongoing initiative on COVID-19 and pregnancy led by Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology.
CBC

Canada is facing a nursing shortage. Here's why it's hard to fill the gap

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director of UBC’s nursing program, how COVID-19 has inspired more people to become nurses.
CBC Current

Federal model warning of variant-driven COVID-19 spike won’t change B.C.’s approach, officials say

Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, discussed the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and ways to prevent a steep spike in infections.
GlobalCTV

Young adults find careers, dreams, relationships on hold a year into COVID-19 pandemic

UBC student Manan Shah shared how the pandemic has changed his life.
CBC

'Thanks to the fish I found my way home:' a profile on Dr. Andrea Reid

Dr. Andrea Reid, a Nisga’a Nation member and fisheries scientist, will lead the Centre for Indigenous Fisheries at UBC which will support Indigenous communities looking to better manage their fish.
The StarYahoo

Thank a toque, in part, for Dallas Hunt’s debut poetry collection CREELAND

Dr. Dallas Hunt, a professor in UBC’s department of English language and literatures, was interviewed about his debut poetry collection CREELAND and how he decided to try his hand at poetry.
Wind Speaker via The StarMSN

UBC Sauder’s Graham McIntosh awarded honorary CPA designation by CPABC

Graham McIntosh, executive director at the UBC Sauder School of Business was awarded an Honorary CPA designation for his outstanding and innovative contributions to the advancement of accounting education in B.C. for over 25 years.
Yahoo

How this community leader helped create institutions to combat racism

UBC alumnus Dr. Clarence Bayne was featured in an article highlighting people from Quebec’s Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future.
CBC