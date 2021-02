Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 innovations hold lessons for national policy

UBC president and vice-chancellor Prof. Santa Ono and Dr. Gail Murphy, UBC vice-president, research and innovation, discussed how Canadian researchers and companies are making vital contributions to address COVID-19, and what they can teach us about shaping a globally competitive national innovation ecosystem.

Hill Times