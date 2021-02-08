UBC In The News
Women with higher high school grades given same leadership opportunities as men who flunked: UBC study
A new UBC study found that despite receiving better grades in high school, women on average have the same leadership prospects as men who did worse in high school. Study author Dr. Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, was quoted.
News 1130, Vancouver is Awesome
Analysis: Class led by dead professor spotlights COVID-era content rights
Dr. Graham Reynolds, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about ownership of lectures and rebalancing of rights between creators and publishers.
Reuters via Daily Mail
Humans are walloping sea creatures with deadly, disorienting noise
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about underwater noise that marine mammals are exposed to.
Guardian via Mother Jones
Many assumed suicides would spike in 2020. So far, the data tells a different story
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, commented on the widespread assumptions that suicide rates would increase during the pandemic and said it’s a good example of how sometimes the story we tell ourselves, we look for reasons to support it, and we don’t always use the data.
CBC
Hostile takeover: empty offices becoming prime real estate for rats and mice, says Montreal exterminator
Dr. Kaylee Byers, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the negative mental health impacts of interacting with rats in our homes or in a business and their ability to adapt.
CTV
Decoding skin care’s new buzz term: ‘acid mantle’
The Star asked Dr. Katie Beleznay, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, what is an acid mantle and how can we know if ours is healthy.
The Star
Farm protests highlight complex India trade outlook
Dr. Shashidharan Enarth, an adjunct professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments in an article about the complex relationship between B.C.’s Indian diaspora and its home country.
Business in Vancouver
How has the stress from a difficult year changed your brain and what can you do about it?
CBC mentioned UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor about five responses to the pandemic that can add up to COVID stress syndrome.
CBC
Vancouver party host's online fundraiser 'laughable, ridiculous': councillor
Dr. Joel Bakan, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on a Vancouver man’s decision to launch an online fundraiser to help cover legal costs after violating the Public Health Act. Bakan said the Charter guarantees freedom of association, but it also says it’s okay for governments to place reasonable limits on people’s rights.
News 1130
COVID-19: Mouth rinse test gets same results as invasive nose swab: B.C. study
Dr. David Goldfarb, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, spoke about his study that showed the mouth rinse test is just as effective in detecting COVID-19 as the more uncomfortable nose swab.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
This new UBC study reveals which materials make the most effective face masks
Vancouver is Awesome highlighted a UBC study that looked at the effectiveness of different types of masks.
Vancouver is Awesome
Here’s how parents can get through tough moments with their kids during the pandemic
Dr. Joanna Cheek, a UBC clinical professor in the faculty of medicine, discussed ways for parents to help their children navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Global
COVID-19 and heritage learning: How community-based language schools are adapting to the pandemic
Dr. Bonny Norton and PhD student Asma Afreen in UBC’s department of language and literacy education, wrote about their study on how teachers transitioned to teaching heritage languages online during the pandemic and what resources they use to promote class participation.
Globe and Mail
Raising awareness of Indigenous water rights in British Columbia
UBCO hosted a workshop to bring together diverse stakeholders to discuss and improve understanding of Indigenous water rights in B.C. UBCO lecturer Dr. Marlowe Sam and cultural studies student Carrie Terbasket were keynote speakers.
APTN
The MBA gets emotional
Martina Valkovicova, assistant dean at the Hari B. Varshney Business Career Centre, was interviewed about how Sauder has transformed into a personal and professional development centre.
Financial Times
BIV announces 2021 Influential Women in Business Award winners
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, received the Influential Women in Business Award for contributing time and expertise to the broader B.C. business community.
Business in Vancouver
ER doc and UBC prof's pandemic pivot put him behind the scenes in the B.C. film biz
Dr. Adam Lund, an emergency room physician and clinical professor UBC’s department of emergency medicine, shared his experience working with Netflix on COVID-19 safety plans.
Vancouver is Awesome
Once bullied, Surrey scholarship winner worked to become top student at UBC business school
Surrey Now-Leader featured Sally Jiao, recipient of a Beedie Luminaries scholarship that allowed her to study at the UBC Sauder School of Business. UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was quoted.
Surrey Now-Leader
Mental health help for kids
UBCO’s Social Work Mental Health Clinic is providing virtual counselling and mental health services for children and youth during the global health crisis.
Castanet
Celebrating Black joy
Castanet featured UBCO’s African Caribbean Student Club. For Black History Month, UBCO’s equity inclusion office has teamed up with the group to organize multiple virtual events.
Castanet