UBC In The News
When conservation techniques evolve towards a transformation of ecosystems
UBC forestry’s PhD student Guillaume Peterson-St. Laurent spoke to Radio Canada about a new classification system tool conservationists can use for tackling climate change.
Radio Canada
Collapseologists are warning humanity that business-as-usual will make the Earth uninhabitable
Dr. William Rees, a professor emeritus of ecology at UBC, was one of hundreds of scientists, writers and academics from 30 countries who wrote an open letter warning of societal collapse if damage to the climate and environment continues to accelerate.
Los Angeles Times via Yahoo, MSN
10 ways to manage anxiety when you have bipolar disorder
Self spoke to Dr. Trisha Chakrabarty, a professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, about bipolar disorder and ways to maintain a stable and good mood.
Self
‘We’re done’: Navalny draws younger protesters in Russia, signalling trouble for Putin
Dr. Lisa Sundstrom, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, discussed the protests happening in Russia.
Global
How did Joe Biden’s first days as president impact Canada?
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, Canada Research Chair in global affairs at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.
The Star
Rare sight of ice disc cluster
Dr. Michael Church, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of geography, gave comments about unique ice disc clusters captured by an Osoyoos photographer.
Castanet
The downside of clean: Scientists fear pandemic's 'hyper hygiene' could have long-term health impacts
A study led by Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC, raised the possibility the pandemic could profoundly change the human microbiome, making some people more susceptible to chronic conditions and diseases, including asthma and obesity.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, MSN
COVID-19: More short-term cuts in vaccine supply create 'challenging' weeks ahead for B.C.
UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs says the delay in vaccine delivery to Canada would not make much difference in community virus transmission in the short-term as the amount of vaccine to be administered was low.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Drones will deliver medical supplies to remote First Nations in B.C. during COVID-19 pandemic
UBC’s faculty of medicine received a $750,000 grant to deliver health care supplies to remote First Nations communities using drones during the pandemic.
APTN, Castanet, InfoTel News, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen
Faster to spread, potentially more deadly, and all by mistake? An expert in virus evolution weighs in on the U.K. variant
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, discussed virus mutation and transmissibility of the U.K. COVID-19 variant.
Kitchener Today
A $2,000 hotel? What you need to know about Canada's new travel restrictions
UBC mathematician and disease modeller Dr. Daniel Coombs described the pandemic as “a race” because health officials are working to get as many vaccine shots into peoples’ arms as fast as possible to undercut the explosive growth of COVID-19 variants.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Pique, Squamish Chief, Prince George Matters, Coast Reporter
UBC students encouraging more diversity in law school
The Black Law Students’ Association at UBC hosted the first-ever Black Pre-Law Conference to encourage Black students to pursue law school and legal professions.
News 1130
Trailblazer and oldest practising B.C. lawyer Constance Isherwood dead at 101
Media paid tribute to Constance Isherwood, a UBC law school alumna and the oldest practising lawyer in the province, who has died at the age of 101.
CBC, Globe and Mail, National Post, CityNews, Vancouver Sun, Times Colonist