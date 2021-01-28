EU assures me it won’t cut off our COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Trudeau says

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says using smaller syringes can help extract more doses from our available COVID-19 vaccines that we can have. If Health Canada approves the change to six doses per vial, it will then be important to ensure we have a good supply of these syringes.

The Star