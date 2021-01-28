UBC In The News
Nearly one-third of sex workers won't call 911 due to fear of police, study finds
Media featured a new study co-conducted by UBC’s Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity that shows almost one-third of sex workers do not report crimes to the police due to a fear of police. Study authors Dr. Anna-Louise Crago and Dr. Kate Shannon were quoted.
CTV, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet
Why parents shouldn't worry about their children's increasing screen time, for now
CTV mentioned a UBC study that found that Grade 7 students who spent less than two hours a day on screen time reported higher levels of life satisfaction. Reduced screen time was associated with lower levels of anxiety and depression.
CTV
UBCO's valve breakthrough
A team of researchers at UBCO’s Heart Valve Performance Lab has developed a way to improve overall blood flow through the valves. Lead researcher and engineering professor Dr. Hadi Mohammadi was quoted.
Castanet
BlackBerry, GameStop shares are surging - but don’t let FOMO take over, experts say
Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says while it’s possible to make money picking individual stocks, the odds make it more like gambling than an investing strategy.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, The Star, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Matters, MSN
Ottawa urged to decriminalize simple drug possession as overdose deaths reach record highs
Dr. Benjamin Perrin, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about the decriminalization of drug possession.
CBC
Canada plans to be a world leader in green hydrogen, but how will it get there?
Dr. Gord Lovegrove, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, was quoted in an article about Ottawa’s strategy for Canada’s hydrogen future.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
The problem with reducing the sentence of Quebec City's mosque shooter
Debra Parkes, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the Quebec mosque shooter case and stacked sentences.
National Observer (subscription)
Dual Hong Kong-Canadian citizens asked to denounce a citizenship
Dr. Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, gave comments about the Hong Kong government’s decision to require dual citizens to choose the nationality they wish to maintain.
Yahoo
With Keystone XL cancelled, all eyes turn to Trans Mountain expansion battle
Ricochet interviewed Dr. Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC, about Keystone XL’s termination and the federal government’s commitment to building TMX.
Ricochet
Anxious, tired and looking to the future: British Columbians mark one year of COVID in our midst
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about anchoring bias and COVID-19 fatigue.
CBC
Uncertainty and fear remain on the one year anniversary of B.C.’s first COVID-19 case
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the ongoing challenges of navigating a pandemic world, one year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in B.C.
Global News Morning BC
EU assures me it won’t cut off our COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Trudeau says
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says using smaller syringes can help extract more doses from our available COVID-19 vaccines that we can have. If Health Canada approves the change to six doses per vial, it will then be important to ensure we have a good supply of these syringes.
The Star
Kelowna’s Candice Loring is on a mission to advance Indigenous businesses and communities
BC Business interviewed UBCO alumna Candice Loring about her work in connecting Indigenous-owned businesses and organizations with the right academic talent to help them achieve their innovation goals. The article also mentioned a UBC report that found evidence of systemic racism in B.C.’s health-care system.
BC Business