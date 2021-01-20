UBC In The News
Mental health conditions ‘alarmingly high’ among children with autism: UBC study
A new study led by Dr. Connor Kerns, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, found that nearly 78 per cent of children with autism have at least one mental health condition.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
How streaming watch parties are boosting new viewing platforms
Dr. Daniel Keyes, a UBCO professor of cultural studies, gave comments about virtual watch parties.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, CityNews, News 1130, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, InfoTel News, Kelowna Capital News, Yahoo
From Alberta's oilsands to tariffs, how Biden's presidency could change Canada
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says big-budget oil projects such as Keystone XL looked promising at the time they were proposed, but they may no longer meet the test of being cost-effective.
CTV
After the fire: the long road to recovery
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels was quoted about how the dramatic decrease in cultural burning since the 1860s has led to more intense wildfires.
Narwhal
What to do when a friend shares a conspiracy theory
Reader’s Digest spoke to UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor about COVID-19 conspiracy theories and how to talk to family and friends about it.
Reader’s Digest via MSN
The U.S. coronavirus response might be a crime against humanity
Dr. Adam Jones, a UBCO professor of political science, gave comments about applying the broader concept of crimes against humanity. He said crimes against humanity can be indirect and structural but no less intentional for that.
Foreign Policy
COVID-19 modelling: Risk factors that could affect the rate of infection
UBC professor and mathematical biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed the potential variables that could cause COVID-19 case numbers to rebound over the next weeks and months.
Global News Morning BC
Creating rich transcripts for career activation
Dr. Fred Cutler, a professor of political science at UBC, discussed the five-year process that produced rich transcripts for a pilot project for political science graduates at UBC.
Inside Higher Ed
We must stop racism against Indigenous peoples
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC law professor and director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, wrote about anti-Indigenous racism in Canadian society and health-care systems.
Times Colonist