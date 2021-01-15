UBC In The News
A Mediterranean-style diet could delay Parkinson's disease onset by up to 17 years, a new study finds
New UBC research found a link between eating a Mediterranean-style diet and later onset of Parkinson’s disease. Media stories quoted study authors Avril Metcalfe-Roach, a PhD student at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, Dr. Silke Appel-Cresswell of the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health and the division of neurology, and Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC.
Business Insider (India), Business Insider (Australia), Montreal Gazette, Yahoo
Destigmatize cannabis use for mental health
Vancouver Sun mentioned a UBC study that looked at the perceptions of cannabis as a stigmatized medicine.
Vancouver Sun
Mathematicians resurrect Hilbert’s 13th problem
Dr. Zinovy Reichstein, a UBC professor of mathematics, was quoted in an article about the German mathematician David Hilbert’s 13th problem.
Quanta Magazine
Former U.S. regulator questions small nuclear reactor technology
Dr. Allison Macfarlane, director of UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, raised questions about the molten-salt technology that would be used in one model of proposed New Brunswick-made nuclear reactors.
CBC
Surrey Food Bank accused of failing to protect workers after alleged sexual assault
Dr. Janine Benedet, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says small businesses and non-profits need to have well-defined sexual harassment policies, including clear processes for complaints, in order to convey what is acceptable behaviour.
CBC
Small modular reactors, the future of nuclear energy?
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Canada’s action plan for small modular reactors.
Francopresse
Got the winter blahs? You're not alone this year
Dr. Raymond Lam, director of UBC’s Mood Disorders Centre and associate head of research in the department of psychiatry, discussed winter depression and how to mitigate seasonal affective disorder.
InfoTel News
Prisons are covid hot spots. But few countries are prioritizing vaccines for inmates.
Dr. Anita Ho, a professor in bioethics and health services research, says COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, but there is a concern that criminal justice systems, social systems and health systems might discriminate against incarcerated persons.
Washington Post (subscription)
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won't offer 'free pass' right away
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says he doesn’t expect SARS-CoV-2 to ever be eradicated and if 30 per cent of the population isn’t immunized, the virus will continue to circulate through them.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CTV
How worried should I be about my kids spending so much time online during the pandemic?
Dr. Shimi Kang, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, spoke about the long-term physical, mental and emotional consequences to screen overuse.
CBC The Dose
Why we have a moral duty to acknowledge strangers
UBC philosophy professor Dr. Kimberley Brownlee wrote about our duty to acknowledge others.
New Statesman
Mongolia weathers the storms of 2020
Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed how Mongolia weathered the COVID-19 storm successfully and held a parliamentary election that gave a landslide victory.
East Asia Forum
New mangrove forest mapping tool puts conservation in reach of coastal communities
Trevor Gareth Jones, an adjunct professor of forest resources management, discussed his new mangrove mapping tool that provides coastal managers with accurate and locally relevant information for effective community-based conservation.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Mysterious death of UBC student Elisa Lam the focus of new Netflix docuseries
Netflix is set to release a series on the case of a UBC student who was found dead inside a water tank atop a Los Angeles hotel.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome
Kathleen Heddle, rower who won 3 Olympic gold medals, dies at 55
UBC alumna and Olympic and world champion rower Kathleen Heddle died at her Vancouver home on Monday after a six-year battle with cancer of the breast, lymph nodes and brain.
New York Times (subscription), CBC, Radio Canada International, CTV, National Post, Toronto Sun, Vancouver Sun