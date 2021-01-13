UBC In The News
From Norway to Canada, the Arctic Ocean is being polluted by tiny plastic fibers from our clothes
A study led by Dr. Peter S. Ross, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, found that polyester fibres are everywhere throughout the Arctic Ocean.
The New York Times mentioned a paper co-authored by Dr. Leanne ten Brinke, a UBCO professor of psychology, that looked at perceived strategies for gaining and maintaining power.
Giving people money turns out to be an incredibly effective tool in ending homelessness
Fast Company highlighted the New Leaf project, a research initiative by UBC and Foundations for Social Change that evaluated the impact of giving direct cash transfers to homeless individuals.
Dr. Ryan Ziels, a professor in UBC’s department of civil engineering, and his colleagues found a simple way to reduce sequencing errors by using special molecular tags.
New small modular reactor action plan a key step for new technology’s growth amid ‘incredible demand,’ says industry group
A UBC study by Dr. M.V. Ramana, Sarah Froese and Dr. Nadja Kunz at the school of public policy and global affairs and the Norman B Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering, looked at the potential market for small modular reactors in mining and remote communities in Canada.
A culinary silver lining of climate change: more truffles
Dr. Shannon Berch, a mycologist in UBC’s department of botany, says it’s important to look to the future when it comes to growing truffles because it takes a while to establish an orchard.
More people switching to vegan diets for ‘Veganuary’
Dr. Gail Hammond, a professor of teaching at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, gave comments about the current movement encouraging people to adopt a vegan diet in January.
‘Total lack of consideration’ for Meng Wanzhou’s rights: extradition expert
Joven Narwal, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says Meng Wanzhou’s defense team will likely be able to establish that there’s been a lack of consideration and a pattern of disregard for her constitutional rights.
Long-term protection? COVID vaccine's immunity duration unknown, but experts hopeful
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says vaccine development typically takes much longer than it did with COVID-19, and some level of immune longevity can be established over prolonged clinical trials.
‘I’m scared’: Coronavirus long-haulers claim they’ve been left to fend for themselves
Dr. Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed why it is challenging for the government to come up with an action plan to help ease the struggles faced by COVID-19 long-haulers.
Several Vancouver-based companies among best workplaces in Canada, says Glassdoor
Vancouver Sun mentioned a recent study conducted by UBC’s school of nursing that sampled the psychological health of nurses during the pandemic and found deteriorated conditions compared with last year.
