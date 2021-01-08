UBC In The News

The burning question: How to tackle air pollution and health threats from wood stoves?

Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the health impacts of wood smoke.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star

Shift to online sales has small businesses facing high credit-card fees

Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments in an article about high credit-card fees on online purchases as the shift toward e-commerce continues.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail

UBC expert weighs in on pro-Trump rallies in Vancouver and across the globe

Vancouver is Awesome spoke to Dr. Maxwell Cameron, a professor of political science at UBC, about the pro-Trump demonstrators in Vancouver and the power of social media in shaping modern democracies around the world.
Vancouver is Awesome

Everything you need to know about dermaplaning

Chatelaine asked Dr. Monica Li, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science at UBC, about how dermaplaning treatments work.
Chatelaine

How a 45 per cent decrease in testing and lack of data over the holidays have obscured COVID-19 transmission rates

Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC professor of mathematics, discussed the three main factors that attributed to the decline in COVID-19 testing.
CBCYahoo

Stony Mountain inmates could receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine as early as Friday

Dr. Anita Ho, a professor in bioethics and health services research, spoke about higher risks of COVID-19 infection and transmission in correctional facilities and said the announcement to vaccinate federal inmates is sound public health policy.
CBC

UBC student’s project translates COVID-19 information to world’s Indigenous languages

UBC medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal connected with colleagues in Toronto and the U.S. to help ensure Indigenous people around the world can access COVID-19 information in their own languages.
Global

B.C. should extend COVID-19 restriction to control variant virus spread: expert

Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says the new COVID-19 variant, which is up to 70 per cent more transmittable, is why the ban on gatherings is a good idea.
News 1130

Women take lead roles in India's farmers' protest

Sumeet Sekhon, a UBCO postdoctoral research fellow, co-wrote about the participation of women in farmers’ protests and how modern protest sites can be spaces of resistance and power but also of gender equity and empowerment.
The Conversation via National Post

AbCellera Biologics’s billionaire boss planning hiring spree in Vancouver hometown after record-setting IPO

The Globe and Mail featured former UBC physics professor Dr. Carl Hansen, director and CEO of AbCellera, a UBC spin-off that began in UBC’s Michael Smith Labs.
Globe and Mail (subscription)