UBC In The News
The burning question: How to tackle air pollution and health threats from wood stoves?
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the health impacts of wood smoke.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star
Shift to online sales has small businesses facing high credit-card fees
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments in an article about high credit-card fees on online purchases as the shift toward e-commerce continues.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail
UBC expert weighs in on pro-Trump rallies in Vancouver and across the globe
Vancouver is Awesome spoke to Dr. Maxwell Cameron, a professor of political science at UBC, about the pro-Trump demonstrators in Vancouver and the power of social media in shaping modern democracies around the world.
Vancouver is Awesome
Everything you need to know about dermaplaning
Chatelaine asked Dr. Monica Li, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science at UBC, about how dermaplaning treatments work.
Chatelaine
Stony Mountain inmates could receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine as early as Friday
Dr. Anita Ho, a professor in bioethics and health services research, spoke about higher risks of COVID-19 infection and transmission in correctional facilities and said the announcement to vaccinate federal inmates is sound public health policy.
CBC
UBC student’s project translates COVID-19 information to world’s Indigenous languages
UBC medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal connected with colleagues in Toronto and the U.S. to help ensure Indigenous people around the world can access COVID-19 information in their own languages.
Global
B.C. should extend COVID-19 restriction to control variant virus spread: expert
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says the new COVID-19 variant, which is up to 70 per cent more transmittable, is why the ban on gatherings is a good idea.
News 1130
Women take lead roles in India's farmers' protest
Sumeet Sekhon, a UBCO postdoctoral research fellow, co-wrote about the participation of women in farmers’ protests and how modern protest sites can be spaces of resistance and power but also of gender equity and empowerment.
The Conversation via National Post
AbCellera Biologics’s billionaire boss planning hiring spree in Vancouver hometown after record-setting IPO
The Globe and Mail featured former UBC physics professor Dr. Carl Hansen, director and CEO of AbCellera, a UBC spin-off that began in UBC’s Michael Smith Labs.
Globe and Mail (subscription)