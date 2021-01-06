UBC In The News
Stigma makes life worse for youth meth users, study finds
Dr. Rod Knight, a UBC professor of social medicine, spoke about a report he co-authored that showed false and harmful stereotypes about people who use methamphetamine drastically reduce access to already scarce harm reduction and health services, especially for youth.
The Tyee via The Star
Canada’s ecosystem hotspots: Rockies, Hudson Bay among areas flagged for protection
The Narwhal mentioned a map project led by Dr. Matthew Mitchell, a research associate studying ecosystem services at UBC, that identified key ecosystem service providing areas to inform national-scale conservation planning.
Narwhal
Canadian study: Cannabis use among patients with head and neck cancer not associated with developing second primary cancer
The GrowthOp highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC that explored whether there is an association between second primary head and neck cancer with cannabis use.
GrowthOp
We know almost nothing about giant viruses
Dr. Curtis Suttle, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, gave comments about the giant-virus integrations.
Atlantic
Biden's pick for energy secretary could mean trouble for Alberta's oilpatch, experts say
Dr. George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says federal officials are likely to focus on common ground with the U.S., like hydropower, electric vehicles and zero-emissions goals, which doesn’t help Alberta’s beleaguered oil and gas sector.
CBC
Snowbird scandal forces out sun-seeking Canadian politicians
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, says it’s infuriating to voters to hear public officials tell them to avoid social gatherings and travel and then the people who are making these regulations are breaking the very regulations they made.
Bloomberg (subscription)
Ontario ob-gyns push back on policies advising against COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant or breastfeeding women
CBC mentioned a data analysis by Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, that found pregnant women with COVID-19 at increased risk of hospitalization, ICU admission and early labour.
CBC
Doing the right thing: Could philosophy's greats help Canada's sun-loving leaders?
UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron spoke about the need for politicians to be exemplary citizens.
CBC
COVID-19 and long-term care homes
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, discussed the level of care of residents in long-term care facilities during COVID-19.
CBC On The Coast (1:03:30 mark), CBC All Points West, CBC Radio West
B.C. has recorded more deaths from COVID-19 than 10 years of the flu
Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says COVID-19 is a pandemic like we’ve never seen before and pointed out the flu deaths are likely underreported.
CTV
MOA to show group exhibition A Future for Memory: Art and Life After the Great East Japan Earthquake
UBC’s Museum of Anthropology has announced a group exhibition to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake.
Georgia Straight