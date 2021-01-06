UBC In The News

Stigma makes life worse for youth meth users, study finds

Dr. Rod Knight, a UBC professor of social medicine, spoke about a report he co-authored that showed false and harmful stereotypes about people who use methamphetamine drastically reduce access to already scarce harm reduction and health services, especially for youth.
The Tyee via The Star

Canada’s ecosystem hotspots: Rockies, Hudson Bay among areas flagged for protection

The Narwhal mentioned a map project led by Dr. Matthew Mitchell, a research associate studying ecosystem services at UBC, that identified key ecosystem service providing areas to inform national-scale conservation planning.
Narwhal

Canadian study: Cannabis use among patients with head and neck cancer not associated with developing second primary cancer

The GrowthOp highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC that explored whether there is an association between second primary head and neck cancer with cannabis use.
GrowthOp

We know almost nothing about giant viruses

Dr. Curtis Suttle, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, gave comments about the giant-virus integrations.
Atlantic

Biden's pick for energy secretary could mean trouble for Alberta's oilpatch, experts say

Dr. George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says federal officials are likely to focus on common ground with the U.S., like hydropower, electric vehicles and zero-emissions goals, which doesn’t help Alberta’s beleaguered oil and gas sector.
CBC

Snowbird scandal forces out sun-seeking Canadian politicians

Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, says it’s infuriating to voters to hear public officials tell them to avoid social gatherings and travel and then the people who are making these regulations are breaking the very regulations they made.
Bloomberg (subscription)

Ontario ob-gyns push back on policies advising against COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant or breastfeeding women

CBC mentioned a data analysis by Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, that found pregnant women with COVID-19 at increased risk of hospitalization, ICU admission and early labour.
CBC

Doing the right thing: Could philosophy's greats help Canada's sun-loving leaders?

UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron spoke about the need for politicians to be exemplary citizens.
CBC

COVID-19 and long-term care homes

Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, discussed the level of care of residents in long-term care facilities during COVID-19.
CBC On The Coast (1:03:30 mark), CBC All Points West, CBC Radio West

B.C. has recorded more deaths from COVID-19 than 10 years of the flu

Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says COVID-19 is a pandemic like we’ve never seen before and pointed out the flu deaths are likely underreported.
CTV

MOA to show group exhibition A Future for Memory: Art and Life After the Great East Japan Earthquake

UBC’s Museum of Anthropology has announced a group exhibition to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake.
Georgia Straight