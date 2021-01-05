UBC In The News
12 benefits of exercise that aren't weight loss
Harper’s Bazaar mentioned a UBC study that showed regular aerobic exercise can increase the size of the hippocampus, the area of the brain responsible for verbal memory and learning.
Harper’s Bazaar
B.C. particle accelerator scores triumph with deal to produce ‘rarest drug on earth’
TRIUMF at UBC has found a way to make a rare, very promising cancer drug through its cyclotron facility, potentially providing faster access to cancer patients in the future. Currently, the drug is produced using nuclear waste.
Global, Global News Hour at 6
Should hospitals reuse medical supplies? A new study says yes.
A study led by Dr. Andrea MacNeill, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of surgery, found healthcare supply chains are major sources of pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
Grist via National Observer
Why Gen Xers are way more worried about money than Boomers
Forbes highlighted a UBC psychology study that examined age differences in coping with COVID-19.
Forbes
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was interviewed about COVID-19 and pregnancy.
The Canadian Press via CTV, The Star, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, InfoTel News, Kelowna Capital, Yahoo
New COVID-19 guidelines released for pregnant women, future moms
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, gave comments about being vaccinated during pregnancy.
Global National
More young men in Western Canada died than expected last year — and not just because of COVID-19
Dr. John Ogrodniczuk, director of UBC’s psychotherapy program, spoke about suicidal deaths among young men and said he hopes the Canadian data will eventually provide more detailed information on whether more Canadians died of suicide throughout the pandemic.
The Star
Two more Conservatives caught leaving Canada during the holidays
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says politicians going on vacation during the pandemic is damaging the collective effort needed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Star
Harvard philosopher Michael Sandel speaks on January 21
UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs will be hosting Michael Sandel, a political philosopher and a Harvard professor, for a virtual event as part of the 2021 Phil Lind Initiative series.
Georgia Straight
What are her notebooks full of?
Dr. Alannah Hallas, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, was featured in Research2Reality’s Meet the Researcher series.
Research 2 Reality