UBC In The News
I’m not a teenager so don’t expect a reply to your email in 13 minutes
The Times mentioned a UBC psychology study that showed checking email less frequently reduces stress.
The Times (subscription)
Cannabis could reduce fentanyl use, BCCSU and UBC study finds
UBC researchers and the B.C. Centre on Substance Use have found that cannabis use by opioid addiction patients might improve their treatment outcomes.
Vancouver Sun
This new app allows you to report all the weird smells you discover across Metro Vancouver
UBC researchers have developed a new app called SmellVan that allows Vancouverites to report any unpleasant odours they smell across the city.
Vancouver is Awesome
An underwater art park near Miami Beach will reintroduce coral reefs
Sara Cannon, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the Reefline project that involves building a large art trail where snorkelers can admire the art and see the reef in Miami.
Forbes
'2 lost decades': How some experts view last 20 years of Canadian climate policy
Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor of law, policy and sustainability, says while the Trudeau government has made stronger commitments to climate action, it hasn’t achieved the momentum needed to make Canada a front-runner in reducing emissions.
CBC via CHEK News
The forgotten caregivers: How training parents can help treat kids with mental illness
Dr. Ashley Miller, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, was quoted about the issue of hospital-based supports for parents being extended only to those whose children are already in mental health care.
Globe and Mail
'It's quite demoralizing': Midwives feeling overworked, undervalued in pandemic
The Current mentioned a survey conducted by UBC midwifery researchers to better understand midwives’ experiences during COVID-19 in B.C.
CBC The Current
'It was one of the best moments of my life:' Saskatoon man completes Ironman triathlon after testing positive for COVID-19
Dr. Chris Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the lungs.
CTV
Long-term care study shows how Vancouver home proactively dealt with pandemic
A new study led by UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei, evaluated the management practices of a large B.C. long-term care facility that successfully kept COVID-19 at bay at the start of the pandemic.
News 1130, Glacier Media via Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Prince George Matters
Vaccine slowly rolling out, logistical challenges will be helped by Moderna vaccine
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says because the Moderna vaccine can be stored at more modest cold temperatures it will be much easier to deliver to long-term care homes and isolated communities.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 hurting Canadians’ food security and mental health: StatCan
Dr. Jennifer Black, a professor of food, nutrition and health, commented on a new report on food insecurity and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Observer (subscription)
Pandemic sewing surge is a chance to rediscover the practical arts
Dr. Mary Gale Smith, a sessional lecturer at UBC’s faculty of education, discussed how she sees pandemic sewing as a chance to revisit the value of education in the practical arts.
The Conversation via National Post
Q&A: Dr. Bonnie Henry on pandemic lessons learned and her optimism for the future
Dr. Bonnie Henry, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, has been chosen as the 2020 Glacier Media Newsmaker of the Year. She discussed her efforts in managing the province’s response to the pandemic
Glacier Media via Business In Vancouver, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Prince George Matters