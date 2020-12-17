UBC In The News
5.7B sunflower sea stars have died in past decade, bringing species to brink of extinction
Media featured a study on the population of sunflower sea star, which has been added to the critically endangered list. Alyssa Gehman, a zoology researcher at UBC and the Hakai Institute, participated in the study.
CBC via MSN, National Observer
Researchers identify 45 species at risk along St. John River
CBC highlighted a study by UBC and the World Wildlife Fund that laid out what actions need to be taken to save the 45 species at risk along the St. John River watershed, alongside the projected costs and feasibility of making it happen.
CBC
The war on drugs didn’t work. Oregon’s plan might.
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on Oregon’s decriminalization of illicit drugs.
Popular Science via MSN
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says more support is needed for national safe supply programs and decriminalization efforts.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, CityNews, News 1130, Times Colonist, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Prince George Matters, MSN
As criteria for medical assistance in dying shifts, calls for more alternatives, support for people who are suffering
UBC nursing professors Sally Thorne and Patricia Rodney spoke about medical assistance in dying and mental illness, and the importance of having a healthy, open and robust conversation surrounding end-of-life care.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Liberals accuse Conservative leader Erin O’Toole of defending residential schools
Linc Kesler, a UBC professor at the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, commented on Erin O’Toole’s framing of the intention behind residential schools.
Vice
Canada is planning for a literal moonshot as soon as 2023
Michael Byers, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, was quoted in an article about Canada’s plan to join an orbit around the moon.
Maclean’s
‘I haven’t even told my wife’: Inside the frantic and secretive sprint to name the COVID-19 vaccines
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, discussed how naming a vaccine involves more downside risk than upside potential.
Stat News
Anti-Asian hate in U.S. and Canada during COVID leads to more mental woes
A study co-authored by UBC sociology professors looked at anti-Asian discrimination and the Asian-white mental health gap during COVID-19.
Inquirer.net
UBC study aims to learn how COVID-19 spreads in schools and academic settings
UBC’s Michael Smith Labs researchers have teamed up with two Canadian companies for an extensive study into how COVID-19 spreads through high-traffic academic buildings. Martin Hirst, a professor in the department of microbiology and immunology was interviewed.
Global
COVID-19 brings increased risk of early labor & ICU admission for pregnant women
Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, is leading a national surveillance project looking at pregnancy and COVID-19 in Canada. The preliminary findings found pregnant women who have tested positive for COVID-19 are at a greater risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 complications.
Babygaga
Canada finally has a climate plan that will let it meet its carbon targets by 2030
UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison discussed Canada’s climate plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.
The Conversation via National Post
Tantrums & language learning
UBC’s Language Sciences Initiative member and linguistics professor Carla Hudson Kam wrote an article about tantrums and child language development.
Island Parent
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court
UBC alumnus and former law professor Ardith Walkem, Welpetko We’dalx, has been appointed a judge of the BC Supreme Court. The appointment makes her the first First Nations woman in this role in B.C.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News