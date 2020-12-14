UBC experts on COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly half of parents willing to accept less rigorous testing of COVID-19 vaccine

Dec 14, 2020

The first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada Sunday night.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Horacio Bach
Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca

  • Infectious disease expert specializing in how viruses successfully infect and multiply in humans
  • Designing antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the novel coronavirus into cells
Dr. Ran Goldman
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca

Mahesh Nagarajan
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 213-479-3498
Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Vaccine supply chain and distribution

Heidi Tworek
Associate Professor, UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Cell: 604-803-9284
Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca

  • Vaccine hesitancy, communicating with anti-vaxxers, health communications, media

