UBC experts on COVID-19 vaccine

The first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada Sunday night.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Horacio Bach
Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
- Infectious disease expert specializing in how viruses successfully infect and multiply in humans
- Designing antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the novel coronavirus into cells
Dr. Ran Goldman
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca
- Attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccine and parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children
Mahesh Nagarajan
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 213-479-3498
Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca
- Vaccine supply chain and distribution
Heidi Tworek
Associate Professor, UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Cell: 604-803-9284
Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca
- Vaccine hesitancy, communicating with anti-vaxxers, health communications, media