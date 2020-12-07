UBC experts on COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly half of parents willing to accept less rigorous testing of COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced that up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year.

UBC experts are available to comment:

  • Infectious disease expert specializing in how viruses successfully infect and multiply in humans
  • Designing antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the novel coronavirus into cells

  • Vaccine supply chain and distribution

  • Vaccine hesitancy, communicating with anti-vaxxers, health communications, media

