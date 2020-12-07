Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on COVID-19 vaccine Media Advisories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced that up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Horacio Bach

Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca

Infectious disease expert specializing in how viruses successfully infect and multiply in humans

Designing antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the novel coronavirus into cells

*Not available from 1-4 p.m. PT

Mahesh Nagarajan

Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 213-479-3498

Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca

Vaccine supply chain and distribution

Heidi Tworek

Associate Professor, UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Cell: 604-803-9284

Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca