UBC experts on COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced that up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Horacio Bach
Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
- Infectious disease expert specializing in how viruses successfully infect and multiply in humans
- Designing antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the novel coronavirus into cells
*Not available from 1-4 p.m. PT
Mahesh Nagarajan
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 213-479-3498
Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca
- Vaccine supply chain and distribution
Heidi Tworek
Associate Professor, UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Cell: 604-803-9284
Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca
- Vaccine hesitancy, communicating with anti-vaxxers, health communications, media