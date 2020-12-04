UBC In The News
Vancouver 'Big One' earthquake risk
Carlos Molina Hutt, a structural and earthquake engineering professor at UBC, was interviewed about his study that found taller buildings may experience greater shaking than expected when the Big One strikes, due to the amplification effects of the Georgia sedimentary basin.
CBC News Network (20:55:04 mark)
‘Real world’ UBC study adds to research showing early exposure to peanuts fights allergy
A new study led by UBC pediatric allergy professor Edmond Chan found giving young children small doses of peanut protein dramatically reduces their peanut allergies.
Global
‘Death by 1,000 cuts’ for 102 Fraser River estuary species at risk of extinction
UBC forestry professor Tara Martin spoke about her study that showed 102 species at risk of extinction can be saved through urgent investment in conservation and the concerted effort of different groups and communities.
Business in Vancouver
Immediate large scale change of the child welfare system needed, researchers say
Media reported on a study by UBC nursing clinical professor Meaghan Thumath and Brittany Bingham, director of the Indigenous Research at the Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity at UBC, that looked at the association between child removal and unintentional drug overdose among marginalized women in Canada.
Radio Canada, IndigiNews via The Star, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo
Needing a space for us
UBC philosophy professor Kimberley Brownlee discussed the necessity of social rights being human rights.
WFHB Interchange
How to prevent injury during the holidays
Ian Pike, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, shared holiday decorating safety tips for children and adults.
CTV Morning Live
A program to help first-time home buyers has had little uptake in Toronto. So Ottawa has changed the rules
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about how a fundamental shift is needed to address the challenges that first-time buyers face in big cities.
The Star
Plant-based meats are on the rise. But are they sustainable?
Navin Ramankutty, a professor of global environmental change and food security at UBC, says it’s well-known that eating lower down the food chain is more environmentally efficient.
The Star
You can’t run away from homesickness
UBCO education professor John Tyler Binfet gave comments about how technology can help people get accustomed to new environments when used correctly.
Walrus
Fashion brands are going 'carbon neutral'—but what does that mean?
James Tansey, executive director of the Centre for Social Innovation & Impact Investing at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was mentioned for his approach that considers the total lifecycle of a garment to achieving carbon neutrality.
Flare, MSN
How 700 epidemiologists are living now, and what they think is next
The New York Times asked Julie Bettinger, a professor in UBC’s division of pediatric infectious disease, about life after the COVID-19 vaccine and what share of the population would need to be vaccinated before she changed her behaviour.
New York Times (subscription)
Learning about COVID in lessons 'helps students process their upheaval'
The Telegraph quoted Katherine Lyon from UBC’s department of sociology who developed a course that explores the impact of COVID-19 on society.
Telegraph (subscription)
New study shows damaging mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic
A new survey by researchers at UBC, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, found that 42 per cent of British Columbians saw their mental health deteriorate since the pandemic began this spring. The study is led by Emily Jenkins, a professor of nursing at UBC.
Globe and Mail, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, North Delta Reporter, Langley Advance Times, Aldergrove Star, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Vernon Matters, The Happy Molecule Podcast, CBC syndicated radio via On the Coast, Up to Speed, Airplay, Afternoon Edition, Radio Active, Homestretch, All Points West, Radio West
The water has been bridged: COVID-19 cases on the rise on Vancouver Island
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs says that new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island can level off if people continue to follow pandemic protocols.
National Observer
COVID-19 and isolation batter B.C.'s long-term care residents
Joanie Sims-Gould, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, and Farinaz Havaei, a professor at UBC school of nursing, commented on the increased workload in the long-term care sector during COVID-19.
The Tyee
After wildfires, logging the forest can harm wildlife for up to a decade
Karen Hodges, a UBCO professor of conservation biology, and master’s student Angelina Kelly discussed their research that showed post-fire salvage logging is often much larger and more severe than standard logging practices and can have long-lasting negative impacts on wildlife.
The Conversation
To improve residents' lives, we need COVID-19 rapid testing at care homes
Ted Rosenberg, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of family medicine, wrote about implementing COVID-19 rapid tests at care homes to enhance safety for residents, front-line staff and visitors.
Times Colonist
UBC incorporates Musqueam, Syilx Okanagan symbols in new regalia
Media featured UBC’s new academic regalia designed by a B.C. Indigenous artist.
Kelowna Capital News, InfoTel News