UBC In The News
The social life of forests
The New York Times Magazine profiled the work of UBC forestry professor Suzanne Simard, who studies interactions among trees, understory plants and fungi.
New York Times Magazine (subscription)
21 tips that improve your memory, according to doctors
A UBC study found that aerobic exercise actually increases the size of the hippocampus, the part of the brain associated with memory storage.
Eat this, not that via Yahoo (US), MSN (US), Yahoo (India)
These are the most obedient dog breeds
Newsweek mentioned an analysis by UBC emeritus canine psychology professor Stanley Coren on the differences in intelligence between various breeds of dogs.
Newsweek
'We can do better' — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study
A study led by Stephen Raverty, a veterinary pathologist and adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, analyzed pathology reports of 52 killer whales stranded in Hawaii and the northeast Pacific. He found that the animals face a variety of human-caused threats.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
B.C.’s coal mining has failed to deliver, finds report
The Tyee highlighted a report co-authored by UBC geography professor Jessica Dempsey that looked at the promised economic benefits of coal mining projects in northeastern B.C. The report found pledges to protect vulnerable wildlife species have not been met.
The Tyee
Plant-based meats are on the rise. But are they sustainable?
Navin Ramankutty, a professor of global environmental change and food security at UBC, says it’s well-known that eating lower down the food chain is more environmentally efficient.
National Observer
Migraine medications, treatments and supplements: what you need to know
Sian Spacey, a clinical professor of neurology at UBC and director of the Headache Clinic, spoke about treating and preventing migraines.
Today’s Parent via MSN
All the happiness money can buy in the winter of COVID-19
Bloomberg asked UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn whether it is realistic to throw money at the problem of COVID-induced unhappiness.
Bloomberg, BNN Bloomberg, Yahoo
Parents pull kids from school to protest B.C.'s COVID-19 plan, despite low rates of in-class transmission
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says it’s normal for parents to be concerned about COVID transmission in school, but cautioned against misinformation on social media.
CBC, Yahoo
New study shows damaging mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic
A new survey by researchers at UBC, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, shows the number of Canadians having suicidal thoughts has quadrupled during the pandemic, raising concerns about the toll the outbreak is having on mental health.
Globe and Mail
Trudeau's border rules leave airlines desperate for way out
David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at UBC, commented on how the COVID-19 rapid testing for domestic travelers at the Vancouver airport would impact the airline industry.
BNN Bloomberg
Canada has plenty of reasons to stand up to China. Arctic sovereignty isn’t one of them
Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, discussed whether or not the proposed purchase of an Arctic gold mine by a Chinese state-owned company threatens Canadian sovereignty or security.
Globe and Mail
Pacific killer whales are dying — new research shows why
Stephen Raverty, a veterinary pathologist and adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed his study that investigated what is causing the killer whales to die and the impact of ongoing human activities.
The Conversation
Bringing Indigenous perspectives to the centre of health practitioner training
Media highlighted UBC’s Indigenous public health certificate program, which works to include Indigenous perspectives into the healthcare system.
The Star, IndigiNews
UBC confers honorary degree on human rights defender from India
Georgia Straight reported that India-based social-justice activist Teesta Setalvad received an honourary degree from UBC for making substantial contributions to society.
Georgia Straight