UBC In The News
The story of Rory: Overcoming addiction with the help of plant-based medicine
The Valley Reporter mentioned a 2013 UBC study that found statistically significant reductions in the use of alcohol, cocaine and other addictive drugs after an ayahuasca-assisted therapy in a sample of Canadians with no prior experience with ayahuasca.
Valley Reporter
Canadian Chamber calls for more nuclear funding from feds
M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security and director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues at the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s response to nuclear power, and the costs for small modular reactor projects.
Telegraph-Journal (subscription)
Health experts in B.C. divided over merits of severe Australian-style lockdown
Anthony Chow, a professor emeritus in the infectious diseases division, Daniel Coombs, a UBC mathematics professor, and Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, gave comments about the current COVID-19 restrictive measures in B.C.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN
Canadians in quarantine twice as likely to have suicidal thoughts, study shows
UBC research, in collaboration with the Canadian Mental Health Association, looked at the mental health impacts of self-isolation and quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins was quoted.
CBC, Yahoo, Daily Hive
In COVID-19′s second wave, Canada’s long-term care homes aim for a better balance of safety and community
The Globe and Mail mentioned research by UBC clinical nursing professor Lillian Hung, that demonstrated that an iPad intervention can support the care of older people with dementia in the hospital setting.
Globe and Mail
636 new cases reported in Tri-Cities’ health delivery area last week
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs gave comments about the effect of social and work links on the rising COVID-19 cases.
Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, New West Record
Researchers want a plan to keep ICU patients from ending up back in hospital
UBC nursing professor Fuchsia Howard and Greg Haljan, a clinical professor in the faculty of medicine, are beginning a study to determine the long-term care challenges and support needed for patients released from intensive care after COVID-19 treatment in B.C.
The Tyee, Richmond News, Yahoo, MSN
On economic growth, there is much we can learn from our past and from Pakistan
Amartya Lahiri, Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the policy lessons Indian policymakers can learn from Pakistan’s economic history.
Indian Express
High school athletes struggle to score scholarships in COVID times
UBC women’s volleyball coach Doug Reimer spoke about scouting players remotely during the pandemic.
CBC News
A chat with UBC football legend and Ballenas Whalers head coach Dan Smith
PQBeat interviewed UBC football legend and Ballenas Whalers head coach Dan Smith about his time at UBC and how he became a coach.
Black Press Media – PQBeat