Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on federal climate bill Media Advisories

Canada’s federal government has introduced new legislation intended to make the country accountable for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. UBC experts are available to comment.

Werner Antweiler

Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Carbon pricing, output-based pricing systems, long-term emission targets, electrification of transportation, national hydrogen strategy

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Professor, Division of Respiratory Medicine

Tel: 604-839-1561

Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

Air pollution, environmental health, climate warming impacts on lung health

Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Tel: 604-561-7284

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Climate science and policy, climate change adaptation in the developing world, climate thresholds

Hadi Dowlatabadi

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 778-863-0103

Email: hadi.d@ubc.ca

Climate policy, carbon taxes, impact of U.S. policy on Canada’s emissions

Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Canadian politics, environmental politics and policy, climate change

Walter Merida

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Tel: 604-822-4189

Email: walter.merida@ubc.ca

hydrogen, carbon capture, clean energy, climate action and policy

*unavailable Thursday from 2-4 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m.-noon