UBC experts on federal climate bill

Canada’s federal government has introduced new legislation intended to make the country accountable for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. UBC experts are available to comment.
Werner Antweiler
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
- Carbon pricing, output-based pricing systems, long-term emission targets, electrification of transportation, national hydrogen strategy
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Professor, Division of Respiratory Medicine
Tel: 604-839-1561
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca
- Air pollution, environmental health, climate warming impacts on lung health
Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-561-7284
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
- Climate science and policy, climate change adaptation in the developing world, climate thresholds
Hadi Dowlatabadi
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Tel: 778-863-0103
Email: hadi.d@ubc.ca
- Climate policy, carbon taxes, impact of U.S. policy on Canada’s emissions
Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
- Canadian politics, environmental politics and policy, climate change
Walter Merida
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering
Tel: 604-822-4189
Email: walter.merida@ubc.ca
- hydrogen, carbon capture, clean energy, climate action and policy
*unavailable Thursday from 2-4 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m.-noon