UBC experts on 2020 U.S. presidential election

Nov 3, 2020    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics related to the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

Alan Jacobs
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-378-9543
Email: alan.jacobs@ubc.ca

  • U.S. politics, U.S. public policy

Maxwell Cameron
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-786-0992
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

  • The state of democracy, Democratization and constitutionalism

*Not available Monday 2–5 p.m. and Tuesday 9:30–11 a.m. and 5–6 p.m.

Kristen Hopewell 
Canada Research Chair in Global Policy
Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Cell: 236-971-0652
Email: kristen.hopewell@ubc.ca

  • Trade, U.S.-Canada economic relations, U.S.-China trade, global trade governance, World Trade Organization

Richard Johnston
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

  • U.S. political parties and campaigns; the institutional framework of the U.S. election and the evolution of the U.S. party system

Paul Quirk
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca

  • U.S. politics, the presidency, congress and elections

*Not available Tuesday–Thursday mornings

