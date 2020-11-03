Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 2020 U.S. presidential election Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics related to the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

Alan Jacobs

Professor, Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-378-9543

Email: alan.jacobs@ubc.ca

U.S. politics, U.S. public policy

Maxwell Cameron

Professor, Department of Political Science

Cell: 604-786-0992

Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

The state of democracy, Democratization and constitutionalism

*Not available Monday 2–5 p.m. and Tuesday 9:30–11 a.m. and 5–6 p.m.

Kristen Hopewell

Canada Research Chair in Global Policy

Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Cell: 236-971-0652

Email: kristen.hopewell@ubc.ca

Trade, U.S.-Canada economic relations, U.S.-China trade, global trade governance, World Trade Organization

Richard Johnston

Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

U.S. political parties and campaigns; the institutional framework of the U.S. election and the evolution of the U.S. party system

Paul Quirk

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca

U.S. politics, the presidency, congress and elections

*Not available Tuesday–Thursday mornings