A study reveals the abusive nature of Twitter during election campaigns

Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, was interviewed about her study that looked at social media from the 2019 federal election and online abuse against the political candidates. The study was co-authored by Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science.

CBC Radio West (1:18:05 mark), The Tyee, CBC All Points West, CBC Radio West