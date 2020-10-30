UBC In The News
Here’s how loneliness, social isolation increases risk of high blood pressure, hypertension in women
Media highlighted a new UBC study found social isolation increases the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension in women. Principal investigator Annalijn Conklin, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, and Zeinab Hosseini, a former postdoctoral fellow at UBC, were mentioned.
Global, CTV, Asian News International, Hindustan Times, Yahoo, McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, Radio Canada
A study reveals the abusive nature of Twitter during election campaigns
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, was interviewed about her study that looked at social media from the 2019 federal election and online abuse against the political candidates. The study was co-authored by Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science.
CBC Radio West (1:18:05 mark), The Tyee, CBC All Points West, CBC Radio West
Nuclear arms control in crisis while U.S. exerts pressure on treaty signatories
M. V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security and director at the Liu Institute for Global Issues and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, says achieving a nuclear-weapons-free-world is difficult to achieve and we are not close to it, but it isn’t a fantasy.
Inter Press Service
Sales of cancer-fighting drugs soared in Canada over the past decade
Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the patchwork system of coverage for cancer-fighting drugs in Canada, which does not have a national drug plan.
The Canadian Press via CBC
Will drivers have to pay for tolls, parking permits in Vancouver? Report released ahead of council
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, commented on Vancouver’s climate emergency action plan and said without significant changes, we can’t expect to achieve major shifts in travel behaviour that are needed for major reductions in GHG emissions.
CTV
Ottawa expected to stick to high immigration to propel COVID-19 recovery
Dan Hiebert, a professor in UBC’s department of geography, commented on the effect of immigration on Canada’s economy.
The Star, St. Catharines Standard
A Biden presidency to bring ‘normalcy’ in Canada-U.S. relations: expert
UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison shared insights on the outcomes Canada can expect from the U.S. presidential election.
Global News
Woodfibre LNG and climate played a role in swinging this riding Green
Kai Chan, a professor in the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, says local issues can tip the balance when it comes to votes, whereas global concerns sometimes don’t.
Narwhal
Ho, no, no: Experts advise preparing for a scaled-back COVID holiday season
The Canadian Press interviewed Peter Berman, a professor and director at UBC’s school of population and public health, about how the pandemic will shape Christmas.
The Canadian Press via CTV, CityNews, The Star, Ottawa Matters, Daily Courier, MSN
COVID-19's effect on Halloween and the time change
Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, says the switch to standard time will only exacerbate sleep disruptions linked to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Yahoo, Winnipeg Free Press, North Shore News, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Brandon Sun
Mental health check: How Vancouver is coping with the pandemic
Glacier Media spoke to UBC psychology professor Nancy Sin about how people are coping mentally and physically during the pandemic.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News
COVID spread in South Asian community
Gurinder Mann, a lecturer in UBC department of Asian studies, was interviewed about the recent spread of COVID-19 in B.C., particularly in the South Asian community.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
Is a safe Halloween possible this year?
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke about having a safe Halloween during the pandemic.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
China has a golden opportunity to show global leadership, with a WTO fisheries deal
Kristen Hopewell, a UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in global policy, wrote about the role China will play in establishing new international rules restricting fisheries subsidies.
South China Morning Post
B.C. politics matured when it mattered most
Philip Resnick, a UBC professor emeritus of political science, discussed how the pandemic may have done B.C. politics some good.
The Star
Vancouver airport’s COVID-19 pilot project will start next month
Vancouver International Airport will begin its COVID-19 testing pilot project, a partnership with UBC and WestJet, early next month.
Richmond Sentinel via The Star, St. Catharines Standard