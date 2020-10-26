UBC In The News
Climate literacy is essential for effective change
Yes Magazine spoke to Jiaying Zhao, a professor in UBC’s psychology department and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, about her study that looked at how well people understand the climate impact of individual actions.
Yes Magazine
Climate change has affected 2020 wine harvests around the globe. Growers are concerned.
UBC forestry professor Elizabeth Wolkovich gave comments about how climate change affected the wine harvests in 2020.
Washington Post
Beyond sustainability: The regenerative business
Forbes quoted UBC forestry professor Suzanne Simard about what businesses can learn about regeneration from nature and trees.
Forbes
Indigenous children in care
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, was interviewed about Indigenous children in care in B.C. and Canada.
CBC On The Coast, CBC Radio West (1:09:35 mark), CBC All Points West
Watering down the violence against Mi'kmaw fishermen ‘dehumanizes native people'
UBC journalism professor Candis Callison says mainstream media coverage of the lobster fishery lacked deep historical and economic context – such as treaty rights and the Marshall decision – that could shed light on events in Mi’kmaq territory.
The Star, Yahoo
Mental illness is on the rise due to COVID-19. Could psychedelic drugs be the ‘game changer’?
Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the potential of psychedelics to treat mental health, and how little people know about them.
The Star
Lifeline for people with PTSD and depression is restored after Tyee report
Neil Hanon, a clinical professor in the department of psychiatry, commented on the reversed restriction from using ketamine, a cheap and effective tool to treat severe mood disorders like depression and PTSD.
The Tyee
Proposed express railway for the Sea to Sky likely a pipedream
UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon commented on Mountain Valley Express, the envisioned high-speed rail corridor that would connect Vancouver to Whistler in the north and Chilliwack to the east.
Pique
B.C. snap election coloured by pandemic recovery, candidate gaffes
Annette Henry, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, says B.C. political leaders don’t understand how they are implicated in everyday systemic racism, and how it prevents people from opportunities, education and adequate health care and housing.
The Canadian Press via The Star, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Richmond Sun, Tri-City News, Pique, Times Colonist, Yahoo, MSN
B.C. election results: Where do the Liberals go from here?
UBC political scientists Max Cameron and Richard Johnston commented the fading appeal of the Liberals as the province becomes a more diverse and multicultural society, and potential change in leadership.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
B.C. election results: NDP scores clean sweep in Tri-Cities
Max Cameron, a UBC political science professor, was quoted about the NDP’s strong showing in the suburbs and said they listened to people’s concerns, especially young people.
Vancouver Sun, MSN
Green incumbents Sonia Furstenau, Adam Olsen declared elected
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, was quoted in an article about projected seats for the Greens in the next legislature.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, News 1130
B.C. workers still at risk: mental health group
Business in Vancouver highlighted a national survey conducted by UBC nursing and medicine researchers, in partnership with CMHA, found that nearly 40 per cent of Canadians feel their mental health has deteriorated since the onset of COVID-19 in March.
Business in Vancouver
Dear Gen Z, to protect your right to protest, you must exercise your right to vote
Grace Nosek, a PhD candidate at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, encouraged young Americans to vote in the U.S. presidential election.
Grist
Threat of U.S. election chaos a terrifying reminder Big Tech should not be entrusted to uphold democracy
UBC professor of law Joel Bakan says antitrust law needs to be reinvigorated, not only for economic reasons but also for democracy’s survival.
Globe and Mail
Making Halloween a teachable moment against racism
Cay Burton, a UBC master of arts student in early childhood education, wrote about how Halloween presents many ways to teach children about race in an accessible, actionable way.
Montreal Gazette, Edmonton Journal
UBC Okanagan speaker series on systemic racism provides public forum on difficult topic
UBCO’s webinar series provided a forum for discussion of systemic racism across Canada. Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president of academics at UBCO, was quoted.
Global
COVID-19: Pandemic rattles the soul of higher education in B.C.
Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs at UBC, was quoted about the impact of COVID-19 on the university. The article also mentioned UBC mathematics professor Elyse Yeager’s experience of a third-party company posting test answers.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star
UBC fisheries department supports Mi’kmaq lobster fishermen
Media reported on the UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries statement in support of Mi’kmaq lobster fishermen in Nova Scotia.
The Star, BC Local News, Abbotsford News, Victoria News, Yahoo