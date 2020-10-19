UBC In The News
Snuggling your baby may affect their DNA, says a new study
A team of UBC researchers found maternal contact with infants can influence epigenetic changes, including the immune system and metabolism.
Parents
Canada just signed a new moon pact — is it a good idea?
Quirks & Quarks mentioned a study by Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, and Michael Byers, a professor in the department of political science, that discussed how U.S. space policy is putting the safe development of space at risk.
CBC Quirks & Quarks
Everything you need to know about scalp care, the latest trend in skin care
Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, gave comments about scalp health and how to keep it healthy.
Reader’s Digest, MSN
Which trees provide the most oxygen over the course of a year, deciduous or evergreen?
Quirks & Quarks asked Sean Michaletz, a professor of ecology at UBC, which trees of the same age or size provide us with the most oxygen over the course of a year.
CBC Quirks & Quarks
Canadian imaging experts say changes are needed to guidelines for breast cancer screening
Paula Gordon, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of radiology, spoke about breast cancer screening guidelines.
Global News Hour at 6
The Chinese fleet, the world's largest, accused of spearheading decline in once-abundant squid stocks
Daniel Pauly, a principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the negative effect of the distant-water fishing fleet subsidies and the Chinese government’s offer to restrict their distant water fleet.
CTV
Doctors urge British Columbians to switch their stoves and furnaces for 'cleaner' ones
Melissa Lem, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of medicine, spoke about the Switch it Up campaign, which aims to encourage homeowners to move to electrical kitchen appliances and home heating methods, and draw attention to the fact that natural gas produces greenhouse gas emissions.
News 1130
Preparing for earthquakes
Brett Gilley, associate professor of teaching in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was interviewed about earthquakes and practicing earthquake safety.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show (27:43 mark)
The Fraser Valley has been warming at a quicker rate than Vancouver. Why?
Douw Steyn, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, commented on the dramatic warming in the Fraser Valley and spoke about the impact of global warming on various climate regions.
BC Local News, Maple Ridge News
What will the BC Liberals' ongoing controversies mean for the election?
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier says while Andrew Wilkinson is taking heat for not acting on the ongoing controversies for the BC Liberals, the division between the social and fiscal conservatives has always been an issue for the party.
News 1130
Furstenau can't blame just the NDP for failure of electoral reform
Max Cameron, a professor of political science and director of the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions at UBC, was quoted about how the NDP crafted a rushed referendum.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. Election 2020: With a week to go, NDP remains well ahead
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, says John Horgan has a huge advantage when British Columbians are asked who they trust the most to manage the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Twindemic of COVID-19 and seasonal flu raises stakes for British Columbians
Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on dealing with the seasonal flu and COVID-19 simultaneously.
Georgia Straight, Vancouver is Awesome
Will we ever go back to shaking hands?
Lakshmi Yatham, professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, discussed the psychological toll of COVID-19.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
B.C.’s snap election reflects our electoral system
Maxwell Cameron, a UBC professor of political science and the director of the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions, discussed the failure of electoral reform and the first-past-the-post system that has created the incentive to destabilize a working supply and confidence arrangement.
Vancouver Sun
Objectively Engaged Journalism: An Ethic, by Stephen J. A. Ward
The Times Higher Education featured UBC journalism lecturer Stephen Ward’s book on the ethics of journalism engagement and theory of pragmatic objectivity.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
International students can return to Metro Vancouver starting in late October
Glacier Media highlighted UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono’s tweet on the changes to federal travel restrictions, which could affect international students.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Prince George Matters