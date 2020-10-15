Where they stand: The parties on climate change

Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at UBC, commented on political parties’ climate platforms and how the government will have to proceed with an emergency mindset if we hope to meet the 2030 and 2050 climate goals. The article also quoted Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, about LNG being promoted as a clean fossil fuel.

The Tyee