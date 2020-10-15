UBC In The News
Try high-intensity interval training. You might like it.
The New York Times spoke to Matthew Stork, a postdoctoral fellow at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, about his study that showed people felt more engaged and motivated during high-intensity interval training compared to longer, continuous-intensity sessions.
New York Times (subscription)
$7,500 lump sum lifts homeless people out of the streets faster: UBC study
Daily Hive featured the New Leaf project, a research initiative by UBC and Foundations for Social Change that showed providing homeless individuals with a one-time cash transfer stabilizes their lives and lifts them out of the streets faster. Principal investigator Jiaying Zhao, a professor in UBC’s psychology department and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted.
Daily Hive
Immediate CPR saves more lives than transporting cardiac arrest patients to hospital: UBC study
A new UBC study led by Brian Grunau, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, compared the survival rates of two different strategies used by paramedics when treating cardiac arrests.
Indo-Canadian Voice
Fracking and the election
Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, shared ways to be mindful of the environment during Halloween.
New York Times (subscription)
Seal population disappears from Burrard Inlet after habitat is removed
Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on the removal of shelters for seals.
CTV, Tri-City News
Addicted: How Edmonton could solve its meth problem
Media mentioned a study by UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins that found children tended to tune out “just say no” style messaging. She said Canada’s approach to preventing substance use in youth is piecemeal and still largely focused on abstinence-based messaging.
Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun
Where they stand: The parties on climate change
Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at UBC, commented on political parties’ climate platforms and how the government will have to proceed with an emergency mindset if we hope to meet the 2030 and 2050 climate goals. The article also quoted Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, about LNG being promoted as a clean fossil fuel.
The Tyee
UBC & SFU experts call out Horgan’s 'colour blind' comments
News 1130 spoke to John Paul Catungal, a UBC professor at the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, about BC NDP leader Horgan’s comments about racism and personal bias at the leaders’ debate.
News 1130
'It's like a pressure cooker in the house:' Calls to helplines jump during pandemic
Colleen Varcoe, a violence researcher and nursing professor at UBC, says she is not surprised the number of reports to some police agencies have stayed the same or dipped during the pandemic because there have been even fewer opportunities for victims to seek help.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CTV, National Post, CityNews, Breakfast Television, Ottawa Citizen, The Province, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Castanet
Physics and magnetic materials
Alannah Hallas, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy and the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute, was interviewed about her journey of becoming a physicist and her research in magnetic materials.
CBC North by Northwest
UBC Okanagan's substance use clinic has gone virtual, offering support to all community members
Zach Walsh, a professor at UBCO’s department of psychology, spoke about UBCO’s substance use clinic going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Castanet