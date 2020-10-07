UBC In The News

Hiker injured by grizzly protecting her cubs in Kananaskis

UBCO wildlife biologist Clayton Lamb commented on a hiker playing dead after being attacked by a grizzly bear.
Calgary HeraldCalgary SunEdmonton Journal

B.C. eyes opportunities to secure emissions credits for ‘lower carbon’ LNG, metals

Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, discussed the global carbon accounting system.
Narwhal

Key to saving B.C. restaurants during pandemic is innovation, not alcohol: experts

Jarrett Vaughan, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says innovation during and after the pandemic will be key for the restaurant industry, and it’s really the personal touch that people are looking for.
The Canadian Press via CTVVancouver CourierNorth Shore NewsBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordTri-City NewsTimes Colonist

Half of parents surveyed would accept less tested COVID-19 vaccine, study finds

A new UBC study suggests 43 per cent of parents are willing to accept less rigorous testing and expedited approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. Lead author Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, was quoted.
Global

New documentary explores the challenges of securing pandemic medical supplies

Peter Klein, a journalism professor and executive director of the UBC Global Reporting Centre, was interviewed about the GRC’s new documentary that explored the medical supply crisis in the U.S., produced in collaboration with PBS Frontline and AP.
Global News Hour at 6

COVID-19: School safety measures 'inadequate,' according to poll of B.C. teachers

Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says the high number of school exposures point to a system that is working as they are being caught in time and outbreaks are not happening.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

What lies ahead for Fridays for Future and the youth climate movement

UBC sociology professor David Tindall shared reasons why the Fridays for Future youth climate movement is resilient and will bounce back after COVID-19.
The Conversation

Why trade restrictions must be eliminated during COVID-19’s second wave

Kristen Hopewell, a UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in global policy, and Joshua Tafel, a research assistant at the school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about how export restrictions are damaging to global health systems and undermining efforts to combat the coronavirus.
The Conversation

Republican Jesus not real Jesus: UBC professor

Glacier Media featured a new book by Tony Keddie, a professor of early Christian history and literature, that shows how right-wing influencers have weaponized the Bible as a political tool to support their political views.
Glacier Media via Vancouver CourierNorth Shore NewsBurnaby NowRichmond NewsTri-City News

Annual Audain Prize award pivots to 12 artist-run centres

UBC students Xan Shian and Brittany Reitzel have received the 2020 Audain Travel Award, which provides the opportunity to travel and study art.
Vancouver SunThe ProvinceGeorgia Straight