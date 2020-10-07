UBC In The News
Hiker injured by grizzly protecting her cubs in Kananaskis
UBCO wildlife biologist Clayton Lamb commented on a hiker playing dead after being attacked by a grizzly bear.
Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Journal
B.C. eyes opportunities to secure emissions credits for ‘lower carbon’ LNG, metals
Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, discussed the global carbon accounting system.
Narwhal
Key to saving B.C. restaurants during pandemic is innovation, not alcohol: experts
Jarrett Vaughan, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says innovation during and after the pandemic will be key for the restaurant industry, and it’s really the personal touch that people are looking for.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist
Half of parents surveyed would accept less tested COVID-19 vaccine, study finds
A new UBC study suggests 43 per cent of parents are willing to accept less rigorous testing and expedited approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. Lead author Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, was quoted.
Global
New documentary explores the challenges of securing pandemic medical supplies
Peter Klein, a journalism professor and executive director of the UBC Global Reporting Centre, was interviewed about the GRC’s new documentary that explored the medical supply crisis in the U.S., produced in collaboration with PBS Frontline and AP.
Global News Hour at 6
COVID-19: School safety measures 'inadequate,' according to poll of B.C. teachers
Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says the high number of school exposures point to a system that is working as they are being caught in time and outbreaks are not happening.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What lies ahead for Fridays for Future and the youth climate movement
UBC sociology professor David Tindall shared reasons why the Fridays for Future youth climate movement is resilient and will bounce back after COVID-19.
The Conversation
Why trade restrictions must be eliminated during COVID-19’s second wave
Kristen Hopewell, a UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in global policy, and Joshua Tafel, a research assistant at the school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about how export restrictions are damaging to global health systems and undermining efforts to combat the coronavirus.
The Conversation
Republican Jesus not real Jesus: UBC professor
Glacier Media featured a new book by Tony Keddie, a professor of early Christian history and literature, that shows how right-wing influencers have weaponized the Bible as a political tool to support their political views.
Glacier Media via Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News
Annual Audain Prize award pivots to 12 artist-run centres
UBC students Xan Shian and Brittany Reitzel have received the 2020 Audain Travel Award, which provides the opportunity to travel and study art.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Georgia Straight