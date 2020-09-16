UBC In The News

Wildfire smoke is causing a new public health crisis on the West Coast

BuzzFeed mentioned a UBC study that looked at the immediate health effect of wildfire smoke, and spoke to Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about climate change and the wildfires spreading across the West Coast.
BuzzFeed

More sleep can help you better deal with negativity and stress: study

New research led by Nancy Sin, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, found sleep affects our reaction to both stressful and positive events in daily life.
MSN (UK)MSN (Singapore)CTV

How breathing in wildfire smoke affects the body

Sarah Henderson, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, discussed the complexity of wildfire smoke and the health effects of PM 2.5 – small particles capable of penetrating the lungs.
National Geographic

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart seeks to permit up to six properties on one residential lot

UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon commented on the Vancouver mayor’s proposal on city planning.
Globe and Mail

Recreational B.C. boaters worst offenders for whale harassment

Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about the impact of recreational boaters getting too close to killer whales.
Vancouver Sun

A brief history of clock towers on Canadian university campuses

Rhodri Windsor-Liscombe, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of art history, visual art and theory, was quoted about the symbolic role of clock towers.
University Affairs

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about the psychological impact of traumatic events and said people become stressed when important things in their environment are unpredictable and uncontrollable.
Prince Geoge Citizen

Canadian professor at heart of controversy over White House push to control COVID-19 messaging

Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, commented on the attempts to edit the CDC’s weekly reports to align them with the messaging from the White House.
National PostOttawa CitizenStar PhoenixCalgary HeraldVancouver SunThe ProvinceMSN

10 tips for coping with wildfire smoke, from a public health expert

Sarah Henderson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, shared tips on coping with intense and prolonged wildfire smoke both physically and mentally.
The Conversation