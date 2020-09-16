UBC In The News
Wildfire smoke is causing a new public health crisis on the West Coast
BuzzFeed mentioned a UBC study that looked at the immediate health effect of wildfire smoke, and spoke to Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about climate change and the wildfires spreading across the West Coast.
More sleep can help you better deal with negativity and stress: study
New research led by Nancy Sin, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, found sleep affects our reaction to both stressful and positive events in daily life.
How breathing in wildfire smoke affects the body
Sarah Henderson, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, discussed the complexity of wildfire smoke and the health effects of PM 2.5 – small particles capable of penetrating the lungs.
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart seeks to permit up to six properties on one residential lot
UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon commented on the Vancouver mayor’s proposal on city planning.
Recreational B.C. boaters worst offenders for whale harassment
Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about the impact of recreational boaters getting too close to killer whales.
A brief history of clock towers on Canadian university campuses
Rhodri Windsor-Liscombe, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of art history, visual art and theory, was quoted about the symbolic role of clock towers.
Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about the psychological impact of traumatic events and said people become stressed when important things in their environment are unpredictable and uncontrollable.
Canadian professor at heart of controversy over White House push to control COVID-19 messaging
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, commented on the attempts to edit the CDC’s weekly reports to align them with the messaging from the White House.
10 tips for coping with wildfire smoke, from a public health expert
Sarah Henderson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, shared tips on coping with intense and prolonged wildfire smoke both physically and mentally.
