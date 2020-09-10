UBC In The News
B.C. fish farming may be in hot water due to climate change
A UBC study led by Muhammed Oyinlola, a researcher at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, showed tropical or subtropical regions are likely to see the biggest declines in the number of species they can farm in oceans due to climate change.
National Observer
UBC study shows wildfire smoke causes adverse health effects almost immediately
Georgia Straight featured a study led by Jiayun Angela Yao from UBC’s school of population and public health that looked at the immediate harmful health effects of wildfire smoke.
Georgia Straight
First U.S. small nuclear reactor design is approved
M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security and director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues at the school of public policy and global affairs, expressed his skepticism about both the safety of the small modular reactor designed by NuScale Power and its potential costs.
Scientific American, Futurism
The origin of North Korea's 'ghost boats'
Daniel Pauly, a principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about China’s desire to restrict its distant-water fleet.
BBC
Judge’s decision expected in constitutional challenge of B.C.'s Medicare Protection Act
Steve Morgan, a professor of health policy at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on a court case looking to overturn key provisions in B.C.’s Medicare Protection Act, allowing patients to pay out of pocket to be at the front of the line.
Globe and Mail
The rise and fall of WE
David Jefferess, a UBCO professor of English and cultural studies, said what WE Charity wants to do is play on the idea that Canadian youth have an unfulfilling life and the way to be fulfilled is to associate with WE.
Maclean’s
Corporations want your health records. Who’s keeping them safe?
Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, says corporations pushing into primary care likely see big profit potential in holding patients’ medical information.
The Tyee
Children need parents to stay calm and set routine: UBC prof
Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, spoke about the value of routines in a child’s life and added parents need to give themselves some credit and not try and second-guess themselves all the time.
North Shore News
'It's bedtime': Tips on helping your children get the sleep they need
Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, shared tips on getting children back to a healthy sleep routine for their mental well-being.
North Shore News
Is staying home harming your child’s immune system?
Brett Finlay, a microbiology professor at UBC’s faculty of science and faculty of medicine, gave comments about strengthening the immune system.
New York Times (subscription)
We can only overcome Canada’s deadly overdose crisis with a safe drug supply
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says we are left with only one ethical response to the overdose crisis: offering drug-dependent people access to a safer regulated supply.
Globe and Mail
Don't listen to Eeyore
Corinne Crockett, an adjunct professor at UBCO’s school of nursing, wrote about the negative impact of having a pessimistic outlook on life, and the need to reduce negative habits for a happy, healthy life.
Castanet
Dozens of B.C. academics cancel classes in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement
Sara Ghebremusse, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, Alan Richardson, president of the UBC Faculty Association, and Dinah Holliday, co-president of the UBC chapter of the Black Law Students’ Association, will participate in the scholar strike for racial justice in Canada.
CBC, Yahoo