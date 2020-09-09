UBC In The News
Studies show wildfire smoke linked to spike in asthma, strokes and heart attacks
SF Gate mentioned a UBC study that showed that within an hour of wildfire smoke hitting Vancouver, the number of ambulance calls for asthma, chronic lung disease and cardiac events spiked 10 per cent.
SF Gate
Here’s how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke
UBC researchers and health authorities created an online tool to identify neighbourhoods at most at risk due to wildfire smoke, ground-level ozone, flooding and extreme temperatures.
Tri-City News, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record
Tackling colorectal cancer
Mary De Vera, a professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, shared her experience receiving a colorectal cancer diagnosis at a young age and how it shifted her research.
CBC On the Island
Scholar strike for academics for Black Lives Matter
Sara Ghebremusse, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law and member of the UBC Black Caucus, spoke about the scholar strike, which is aimed at protesting systemic racism and police brutality.
CBC Early Edition
Is Vancouver’s Broadway subway project worth its $2.8 billion price tag?
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, says while sustainability is a goal to keep in mind, Vancouver has to increase its transit capacity, especially as people return to work and the population is expected to grow.
National Observer (subscription)
Back-to-school
Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, discussed how to get children back to a healthy sleep routine as they get back to school.
Spice Radio
We are finally unravelling the mystery of what causes severe COVID-19
Josef Penninger, director of UBC’s Life Sciences Institute, commented on the role of bradykinin in severe COVID-19 effects.
New Scientist
Could COVID-19 have escaped from a lab?
Boston Magazine highlighted work done by Alina Chan from the Broad Institute and Shing Hei Zhan, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Biodiversity Research Centre, analyzing coronavirus genomes from the Wuhan seafood market.
Boston Magazine
COVID-19 is amplifying inequalities in the classroom
Michelle Stack, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, spoke about how we will see inequity and inequality exemplified in the classrooms this school year.
CBC Early Edition
As schools in B.C. get under way, concerns over ventilation hang in the air
Steve Rogak, a professor in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering, says opening several windows will give the average classroom much more airflow than ramping up ventilation systems. He added the most effective prevention tool against the coronavirus is asking students to wear masks all the time.
Globe and Mail
It is time to transform aged care
Dan Levitt, an adjunct professor of nursing at UBC, says transforming the aged care industry and the way we as a society regard older adults needs our immediate attention.
Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Citizen
Breaking barriers: ASL interpreter Nigel Howard to teach UBC classes
ASL interpreter and adjunct professor in UBC’s department of linguistics Nigel Howard will teach UBC’s first accredited sign language course.
CBC On The Coast, Global News Hour at 6, MSN, CTV, News 1130
Museums looking for new ways to reach students amid COVID-19 restrictions
UBC’s Museum of Anthropology developed new online school programs to get a close-up look of the museum’s artifacts. Jill Baird, curator of education, says the museum is also focused on incorporating Indigenous voices.
Globe and Mail
MBA programs in Canada 2021: British Columbia
Maclean’s featured the MBA program at the Sauder School of Business at UBC.
Maclean’s
Vancouver-based company seeks to revolutionize wine industry one barrel at a time
BC Business interviewed Miayan Yeremi, a PhD student in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering, about his company BarrelWise Technologies, which provides winemakers with automated barrel management.
BC Business
UBCO opens for semester, online-only for most students
Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president of academics at UBCO, was interviewed about returning to classrooms online in the fall semester.
Castanet