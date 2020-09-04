UBC In The News

Helping others can lower your blood pressure

Psychology Today mentioned a study by UBC psychology and medicine professors that examined whether spending money on others improves cardiovascular health.
Psychology Today

What is California's wildfire smoke doing to our health? Scientists paint a bleak picture

The Guardian highlighted a study led by Jiayun Angela Yao from UBC’s school of population and public health, that looked at the immediate harmful health effects of wildfire smoke.
GuardianYahoo (UK)MSN (US)MSN (Australia)

Asian research experts provide English subtitles for the earliest Mulan film

Ming Pao mentioned UBC Asian studies professor Christopher Rea about his translation of the earliest surviving Mulan film, Hua Mu Lan.
Ming Pao

Rare black hole merger discovered

Evan Goetz, a research associate in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, was interviewed about a study he co-authored that detected the most massive black hole collision ever observed.
CBC News NetworkCTV National NewsCKNW Mornings with SimiGeorgia Straight, CBC Radio via On The Coast, Here and Now and 14 other shows

Canada real estate: House of Commons petition says tax on home equity will punish millions of residential owners

Georgia Straight mentioned a paper by Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that discussed restoring housing affordability and rebalancing the tax system.
Georgia Straight

New DNA test makes it possible to identify invasive species in under two hours

UBC forestry professor Richard Hamelin has developed a DNA test that can identify harmful invasive species in under two hours without using chemicals or a steady power supply.
Times Colonist

Luxury yacht owners made to pay $100K after anchor drop ruins 431 coral colonies

Simon Donner, a professor in UBC’s department of geography and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on an incident where a yacht anchor dropped in a coral bed off the Hawaiian coast damaged coral colonies.
Vice

Surrey social justice teacher calls for more anti-racism education in B.C. schools

Annette Henry, a professor and David Lam chair in multicultural education at UBC’s faculty of education and the Institute for Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice, says school curriculum is one of the ways we learn who we are as human beings.
CBCYahoo

What you have to know about back-to-school amid COVID-19

UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin discussed the myths about face-to-face and online education, and concerns about back-to-school plans across Canada.
CKNW Charles Adler Tonight (2:40 mark)

Canadians are they willing to drop the GDP as the primary indicator of prosperity?

Fernanda Tomaselli, a lecturer in UBC’s faculty of forestry, and Sandeep Pai, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Institute of Resources, Environment and Sustainability, wrote about the idea of bringing in new indicators to calculate Canada’s progress such as happiness and well-being.
The Conversation

UBC, SFU residences will house 50% fewer students due to COVID-19

News 1130 spoke to Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, about UBC’s on-campus housing and tuition fees.
News 1130

Events in Vancouver: Live and virtual things to do around Metro Vancouver this week

Postmedia featured UBC’s School of Music, Beaty Biodiversity Museum, Belkin Art Gallery and the UBC Botanical Garden in an article about live and virtual things to do this week.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Petition seeks to end horse-drawn trolley in Stanley Park

UBC Animal Justice has sent a letter to Park Board Commissioners calling on them to end the horse-drawn tram in Stanley Park and put the safety of the horses, cyclists and motorists first.
Daily HiveVancouver is AwesomeCastanet

UBC welcomes students back with virtual orientation

UBC’s first-ever virtual orientation began for the upcoming fall semester. Amandeep Breen, UBC’s senior director of student engagement for the vice-president, students, and Phil Bond, director of student development and advising in UBCO’s office of the associate vice president, students, were quoted.
Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge NewsAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressKelowna Capital NewsCastanet

UBC warns international students about online course dangers

UBC community members were interviewed about a warning on course outlines to students taking online courses in other countries and the university’s support for academic freedom.
The Tyee