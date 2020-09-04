UBC In The News
Helping others can lower your blood pressure
Psychology Today mentioned a study by UBC psychology and medicine professors that examined whether spending money on others improves cardiovascular health.
Psychology Today
What is California's wildfire smoke doing to our health? Scientists paint a bleak picture
The Guardian highlighted a study led by Jiayun Angela Yao from UBC’s school of population and public health, that looked at the immediate harmful health effects of wildfire smoke.
Guardian, Yahoo (UK), MSN (US), MSN (Australia)
Asian research experts provide English subtitles for the earliest Mulan film
Ming Pao mentioned UBC Asian studies professor Christopher Rea about his translation of the earliest surviving Mulan film, Hua Mu Lan.
Ming Pao
Rare black hole merger discovered
Evan Goetz, a research associate in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, was interviewed about a study he co-authored that detected the most massive black hole collision ever observed.
CBC News Network, CTV National News, CKNW Mornings with Simi, Georgia Straight, CBC Radio via On The Coast, Here and Now and 14 other shows
Canada real estate: House of Commons petition says tax on home equity will punish millions of residential owners
Georgia Straight mentioned a paper by Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that discussed restoring housing affordability and rebalancing the tax system.
Georgia Straight
New DNA test makes it possible to identify invasive species in under two hours
UBC forestry professor Richard Hamelin has developed a DNA test that can identify harmful invasive species in under two hours without using chemicals or a steady power supply.
Times Colonist
Luxury yacht owners made to pay $100K after anchor drop ruins 431 coral colonies
Simon Donner, a professor in UBC’s department of geography and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on an incident where a yacht anchor dropped in a coral bed off the Hawaiian coast damaged coral colonies.
Vice
Surrey social justice teacher calls for more anti-racism education in B.C. schools
Annette Henry, a professor and David Lam chair in multicultural education at UBC’s faculty of education and the Institute for Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice, says school curriculum is one of the ways we learn who we are as human beings.
CBC, Yahoo
What you have to know about back-to-school amid COVID-19
UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin discussed the myths about face-to-face and online education, and concerns about back-to-school plans across Canada.
CKNW Charles Adler Tonight (2:40 mark)
Canadians are they willing to drop the GDP as the primary indicator of prosperity?
Fernanda Tomaselli, a lecturer in UBC’s faculty of forestry, and Sandeep Pai, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Institute of Resources, Environment and Sustainability, wrote about the idea of bringing in new indicators to calculate Canada’s progress such as happiness and well-being.
The Conversation
UBC, SFU residences will house 50% fewer students due to COVID-19
News 1130 spoke to Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, about UBC’s on-campus housing and tuition fees.
News 1130
Events in Vancouver: Live and virtual things to do around Metro Vancouver this week
Postmedia featured UBC’s School of Music, Beaty Biodiversity Museum, Belkin Art Gallery and the UBC Botanical Garden in an article about live and virtual things to do this week.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Petition seeks to end horse-drawn trolley in Stanley Park
UBC Animal Justice has sent a letter to Park Board Commissioners calling on them to end the horse-drawn tram in Stanley Park and put the safety of the horses, cyclists and motorists first.
Daily Hive, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet
UBC welcomes students back with virtual orientation
UBC’s first-ever virtual orientation began for the upcoming fall semester. Amandeep Breen, UBC’s senior director of student engagement for the vice-president, students, and Phil Bond, director of student development and advising in UBCO’s office of the associate vice president, students, were quoted.
Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
UBC warns international students about online course dangers
UBC community members were interviewed about a warning on course outlines to students taking online courses in other countries and the university’s support for academic freedom.
The Tyee