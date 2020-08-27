UBC In The News
Hearing persists at end of life, brain waves of hospice patients show
A study led by Elizabeth Blundon, a former UBC psychology PhD student, showed a dying brain can respond to sound, even in an unconscious state, up to the last hours of life.
Health Day
New treatment possibilities for young women diagnosed with rare form of ovarian cancer
New research by Jennifer Ji, an MD/PhD candidate at UBC’s faculty of medicine, and David Huntsman, a professor in the departments of pathology and laboratory medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology, found a potential new treatment for a rare and aggressive form of ovarian cancer.
Hindustan Times, Economic Times
Cannabis offers a path away from opioids, B.C. studies find
The Tyee interviewed M-J Milloy, a cannabis science professor at UBC, about his study that showed regular cannabis users are more likely to cease injecting drugs and are far less likely to begin injecting drugs to begin with.
The Tyee
Invasive jellyfish turn up in tiny Saanich lake
Florian Lüskow, a PhD student in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was interviewed about craspedacusta, an invasive freshwater jellyfish found in Killarney Lake. He said a pilot study is underway to understand the distribution and impacts on lake ecosystems.
Times Colonist
What ancient sculptures reveal about universal facial expressions
Jessica Tracy, a professor at UBC’s department of psychology, was quoted about the connection between ancient sculptors and modern volunteers that supports universality and genetic origins of emotion expressions.
Smithsonian Magazine
Canada’s China critic takes helm of opposition party as Trudeau seeks new mandate
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says Erin O’Toole’s China policy would build an international coalition of countries to collectively confront Beijing, a strategy both conservative and liberal governments in Canada have previously avoided.
South China Morning Post, Yahoo
Why Winnipeg is Canada's 'kindness rock' capital
UBC education professor Kimberly Schonert-Reichl commented on the Kindness Rocks project, a movement across North America where people anonymously decorate small stones and hide them for the benefit of passersby.
Chatelaine
Is a bradykinin storm brewing in COVID-19?
Josef Penninger, director of UBC’s Life Sciences Institute, commented on the role of bradykinin in COVID-19 pathogenesis.
The Scientist
Cyberbullying concerns arise as students prepare to return to schools adapting to COVID-19 measures
UBC psychology professor Amori Mikami gave comments about online interactions and cyberbullying. The article also mentioned a UBC study that showed schools with antihomophobia initiatives in place had an overall effect on student wellbeing, including lower levels of bullying.
The Tyee
If we care about the homeless, we’ll build lots of tiny homes, fast
UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon wrote about building tiny home encampments to end homelessness.
The Tyee
Orientation week at UBC
Breakfast Television interviewed UBC student Gabriella Sunario about how the first week will look like for students at UBC and what will be different from previous years.
Breakfast Television
U-Pass returning for Metro Vancouver post-secondary students in September
Media reported that UBC students living outside of Metro Vancouver are exempt from the U-Pass program. Those who have a financial need can apply for either a full or partial subsidy for the program.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN