UBC In The News
B.C. study calls for new approach to tackling overdose crisis
A study led by Alexis Crabtree, a resident physician in public health at UBC, assessed toxicology and prescribed medication histories among people experiencing fatal illicit drug overdose in B.C. The research found that the overdose crisis is not driven by prescribed medications and de-prescribing initiatives alone won’t solve it.
The Canadian Press via CBC, Global, CTV, National Observer, Huffington Post, The Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Yahoo, MSN
Nairobi recovers its green spaces during pandemic. Other cities can too
UBC forestry professor Cecil Konijnendijk was quoted about the lack of green spaces in developing countries and how that is problematic as marginalized populations can benefit the most from local green space.
Thomson Reuters Foundation News
Conservatives ready to pick new leader at a time of a pandemic and WE scandal
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier gave comments about the Conservative leadership race.
CBC On The Coast
Lockdown let the Earth breathe. What do we do next?
Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC, spoke about exerting meaningful climate action and the need for government policies to address systemic change.
Walrus
How our brains numb us to COVID-19’s risks — and what we can do about it
Dale Griffin, a professor of marketing and behavioural science at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says we perceive acute risks differently than chronic ones. He says COVID-19 is morphing into more of a chronic risk, dulling our perception of the danger.
Seattle Times
What happens when wildfire smoke meets coronavirus? Here’s what scientists know
Michael Brauer, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, commented on a study that looked at the effect of wildfire smoke on people’s immune systems.
CPR News
Some people use fear, avoidance to discriminate against health-care workers, study suggests
A new study led by UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor looked at the stigmatization of health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. One in three people stated that they would avoid health-care workers for fear of infection.
CBC, Yahoo, Indo-Canadian Voice
Pandemic is creating anxiety where none existed before
Joseph Puyat, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, was interviewed about his study that examined the growing sense of isolation during the pandemic.
CBC Early Edition
In B.C., the tone has shifted from a soft urging to ‘do the right thing’ to stern, fearful COVID-19 warnings
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was mentioned about public health messaging and the approach taken by health officers to resonate with an entire population.
Globe and Mail
Flu, COVID-19 circulating at the same time will be a ‘public health concern,’ says doctor
Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, discussed the upcoming flu season and how, with COVID-19 circulating at the same time this fall, getting a flu shot is more important than ever.
Richmond News via Business in Vancouver, New West Record, Tri-City News, Pique
The world's first fully compostable and biodegradable N95 medical mask
Johan Foster, a UBC chemical and biological engineering professor, was interviewed about ongoing development of a biodegradable mask at UBC.
Spice Radio
Higher education facing lower returns in B.C.
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was interviewed about the economic impact of COVID-19 on the university.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet
The Iranian immigrant who conquered online video tech
BBC featured UBC computer science alumna Shahrzad Rafati, founder and CEO of BroadbandTV, a Canadian media and technology company.
BBC