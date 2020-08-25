UBC In The News

B.C. study calls for new approach to tackling overdose crisis

A study led by Alexis Crabtree, a resident physician in public health at UBC, assessed toxicology and prescribed medication histories among people experiencing fatal illicit drug overdose in B.C. The research found that the overdose crisis is not driven by prescribed medications and de-prescribing initiatives alone won’t solve it.
The Canadian Press via CBCGlobalCTVNational ObserverHuffington PostThe StarVancouver SunThe ProvinceVancouver CourierVancouver is AwesomeBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordSurrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge NewsAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsCHEK NewsKelowna Capital NewsCastanetKelowna NowYahooMSN

Nairobi recovers its green spaces during pandemic. Other cities can too

UBC forestry professor Cecil Konijnendijk was quoted about the lack of green spaces in developing countries and how that is problematic as marginalized populations can benefit the most from local green space.
Thomson Reuters Foundation News

What is Korean literature?

Bruce Fulton, a professor and Young-Bin Min Chair in Korean literature and literary translation at UBC, was interviewed about the history of Korean literature and how it has continued to evolve alongside Korean national identity.
Korea Now Podcast – Part 1Part 2

Conservatives ready to pick new leader at a time of a pandemic and WE scandal

UBC political science professor Gerald Baier gave comments about the Conservative leadership race.
CBC On The Coast

Lockdown let the Earth breathe. What do we do next?

Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC, spoke about exerting meaningful climate action and the need for government policies to address systemic change.
Walrus

How our brains numb us to COVID-19’s risks — and what we can do about it

Dale Griffin, a professor of marketing and behavioural science at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says we perceive acute risks differently than chronic ones. He says COVID-19 is morphing into more of a chronic risk, dulling our perception of the danger.
Seattle Times

What happens when wildfire smoke meets coronavirus? Here’s what scientists know

Michael Brauer, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, commented on a study that looked at the effect of wildfire smoke on people’s immune systems.
CPR News

Some people use fear, avoidance to discriminate against health-care workers, study suggests

A new study led by UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor looked at the stigmatization of health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. One in three people stated that they would avoid health-care workers for fear of infection.
CBCYahooIndo-Canadian Voice

Centralized virtual schools and synchronous delivery: How remote learning is shaping up for fall

CBC spoke to UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin about some challenges around online education and the support needed for students.
CBCYahooMSN

Pandemic is creating anxiety where none existed before

Joseph Puyat, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, was interviewed about his study that examined the growing sense of isolation during the pandemic.
CBC Early Edition

Lockdowns and a second wave? What the coronavirus pandemic could look like this fall

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says people need to prepare for the possibility of lockdowns, and it’s going to be a grumbling acceptance.
GlobalMSN

In B.C., the tone has shifted from a soft urging to ‘do the right thing’ to stern, fearful COVID-19 warnings

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was mentioned about public health messaging and the approach taken by health officers to resonate with an entire population.
Globe and Mail

Flu, COVID-19 circulating at the same time will be a ‘public health concern,’ says doctor

Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, discussed the upcoming flu season and how, with COVID-19 circulating at the same time this fall, getting a flu shot is more important than ever.
Richmond News via Business in VancouverNew West RecordTri-City NewsPique

The world's first fully compostable and biodegradable N95 medical mask

Johan Foster, a UBC chemical and biological engineering professor, was interviewed about ongoing development of a biodegradable mask at UBC.
Spice Radio

Higher education facing lower returns in B.C.

UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was interviewed about the economic impact of COVID-19 on the university.
Business in VancouverVancouver is AwesomeCastanet

UBC Black Law Students' Association offering free LSAT courses for aspiring Black law students

The Black Law Students Association at UBC is providing a free online LSAT intensive prep course to help Black students overcome systematic barriers.
CBCYahooNews 1130

The Iranian immigrant who conquered online video tech

BBC featured UBC computer science alumna Shahrzad Rafati, founder and CEO of BroadbandTV, a Canadian media and technology company.
BBC