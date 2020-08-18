UBC In The News

Polar bears’ dropped GPS collars reveal how ice drifts

Scientific American highlighted a study by Ron Togunov, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of zoology, that used the motion of passively drifting GPS telemetry collars originally deployed on polar bears to validate modelled sea ice drift.
California issues 1st rolling blackouts since 2001 as heat wave bakes Western U.S.

NPR mentioned a study by UBC and Boston University that suggests the number of deaths related to heat in the U.S. is substantially larger than previously reported.
Economic implications of protecting 30% world’s land

A report co-authored by Rashid Sumaila, a professor and director of the Fisheries Economics Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, suggests the nature conservation sector drives economic growth, delivers key non-monetary benefits and is a net contributor to a resilient global economy.
Melting glaciers and water shortage

CBC interviewed Sam Anderson, a PhD candidate in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, about his study that identified four Alberta communities as being vulnerable to water shortages due to loss of glaciers in the province.
UBC Okanagan study on vaping links advertising to increase in teen use

Global spoke to UBCO professors Laura Struik and Sarah Dow-Fleisner, about their analysis that examined the marketing strategies that support e-cigarette advertisements and showed they tap into almost all the of the reasons that youth cite for vaping.
UBC and BC Cancer studies how cervical cancer tumours correlates to HPV

A study co-conducted by UBC researchers analyzed Ugandan women with cervical cancers and found HPV could impact the characteristics and prognosis of cervical cancer.
Millions of beetles are wiping out forests all across the world

Allan Carroll, a forestry professor and director of UBC’s forest sciences program, gave comments about mountain pine beetles and how increased climate variability and warmer temperatures are going to boost the number of outbreaks of beetles and other insects in the decades to come.
How to treat and prevent fine lines around the eyes

Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, shared some recommendations to reduce fine lines around the eyes.
Is this the world's most exclusive travel club?

BBC quoted Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor with UBC’s faculty of medicine and UBCO’s faculty of health and exercise sciences, about the importance of exercise on mental wellbeing and the beneficial role active holidays can play in forming healthy habits.
Pollio epidemic can teach us a lot about sending kids back to school

UBC education professor Jason Ellis was interviewed about Canada’s polio epidemic in 1937 and what we can learn from that experience.
Sunburns cause lasting risk of cancer, warns expert amid scorching weekend weather in Lower Mainland

Harvey Lui, a professor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, spoke about how blazing sunshine can increase the risk of skin cancer and stressed the importance of being sensible when it comes to being out in the sun.
Would Biden-Harris be good for B.C.?

Paul Quirk, a political science professor and Phil Lind Chair in U.S. politics and representation at UBC, says if the Democratic Party nominee takes the top office following November’s U.S. presidential elections, expect a dramatic and immediate reset in relations with Canada.
This black hole fact will jump off the page

Marcel Franz, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, discussed the parallels between physics of black holes and what happens in a small flake of graphene.
The Unraveling of America: Is this the end of the American empire?

UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis was interviewed about his Rolling Stone essay that talks about COVID-19 as a factor in making the “American era” come to an end.
Inside the multibillion-dollar race for a COVID-19 vaccine

Heidi Tworek, a history professor and health communications expert at UBC, says this sense that when the vaccine comes, it will be over is a dangerous promise. The truth is, we’ve only ever eliminated one disease through vaccines, and that was smallpox and it took hundreds of years.
As cases climb, backlogs force some COVID-19 testing sites in Lower Mainland to turn people away

Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, says lineups at some COVID-19 testing sites don’t necessarily mean all facilities are overwhelmed.
UBC's animated video voiced by six-year-old teaches kids about coronavirus

CTV featured UBC’s new animated video to help young children understand COVID-19. Zachary Rothman, a senior video producer with the UBC’s faculty of medicine, and UBC medical students Faizan Bhatia and Celia Kwan were interviewed.
Wildfire season not over yet

UBC faculty of forestry wildfire expert Lori Daniels spoke about the negative health effects of wildfire smoke on COVID-19 patients.
'It is like sitting on a cliff': September, schools, and pre-traumatic stress disorder in COVID times

Judy Illes, a neurology professor and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, discussed pre-traumatic and anticipatory stress during the pandemic.
We crack open Dr. Henry’s model for taming the pandemic: A Tyee video

The Tyee asked Daniel Coombs, a UBC mathematics professor and a B.C.’s COVID-19 model architect, about the mechanism for forecasting possible tomorrows.
Let’s equip kids with with ‘lifelong learning’ skills

Michael Multan, an anatomical pathology resident physician at UBC, wrote about creating opportunities for the younger generation to learn information literacy to better navigate the information overload.
A beginner's guide to getting an education without going to college

Vice mentioned a reading list created by Sara Cannon, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of geography, for non-Indigenous conservation scientists and others to more carefully consider the relationship between conservation biology and colonialism.
Art students make the grade with psychedelic salmon on downtown Kelowna office building

CBC featured UBCO’s new mural-making course which teaches students not only how to paint a large work of art on a wall, but also what kind of paints to use, project proposals, budgeting and more. Instructor David Doody was quoted.
Advocates hope garden's success shows viability of urban food growth

Postmedia interviewed Patrick Moore, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, about the urban farms he built in the Downtown Eastside along with volunteers.
