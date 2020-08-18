UBC In The News
Polar bears’ dropped GPS collars reveal how ice drifts
Scientific American highlighted a study by Ron Togunov, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of zoology, that used the motion of passively drifting GPS telemetry collars originally deployed on polar bears to validate modelled sea ice drift.
Scientific American
California issues 1st rolling blackouts since 2001 as heat wave bakes Western U.S.
NPR mentioned a study by UBC and Boston University that suggests the number of deaths related to heat in the U.S. is substantially larger than previously reported.
NPR
Economic implications of protecting 30% world’s land
A report co-authored by Rashid Sumaila, a professor and director of the Fisheries Economics Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, suggests the nature conservation sector drives economic growth, delivers key non-monetary benefits and is a net contributor to a resilient global economy.
The Guardian (Nigeria)
Melting glaciers and water shortage
CBC interviewed Sam Anderson, a PhD candidate in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, about his study that identified four Alberta communities as being vulnerable to water shortages due to loss of glaciers in the province.
CBC Calgary News at 6 (18:09 mark)
UBC Okanagan study on vaping links advertising to increase in teen use
Global spoke to UBCO professors Laura Struik and Sarah Dow-Fleisner, about their analysis that examined the marketing strategies that support e-cigarette advertisements and showed they tap into almost all the of the reasons that youth cite for vaping.
Global
UBC and BC Cancer studies how cervical cancer tumours correlates to HPV
A study co-conducted by UBC researchers analyzed Ugandan women with cervical cancers and found HPV could impact the characteristics and prognosis of cervical cancer.
Castanet, Vancouver is Awesome
Millions of beetles are wiping out forests all across the world
Allan Carroll, a forestry professor and director of UBC’s forest sciences program, gave comments about mountain pine beetles and how increased climate variability and warmer temperatures are going to boost the number of outbreaks of beetles and other insects in the decades to come.
Bloomberg, Yahoo (US), Hindustan Times, Yahoo (Canada), BNN Bloomberg, Financial Post
How to treat and prevent fine lines around the eyes
Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, shared some recommendations to reduce fine lines around the eyes.
Reader’s Digest, MSN
Is this the world's most exclusive travel club?
BBC quoted Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor with UBC’s faculty of medicine and UBCO’s faculty of health and exercise sciences, about the importance of exercise on mental wellbeing and the beneficial role active holidays can play in forming healthy habits.
BBC
Pollio epidemic can teach us a lot about sending kids back to school
UBC education professor Jason Ellis was interviewed about Canada’s polio epidemic in 1937 and what we can learn from that experience.
CBC Early Edition
Sunburns cause lasting risk of cancer, warns expert amid scorching weekend weather in Lower Mainland
Harvey Lui, a professor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, spoke about how blazing sunshine can increase the risk of skin cancer and stressed the importance of being sensible when it comes to being out in the sun.
News 1130
Would Biden-Harris be good for B.C.?
Paul Quirk, a political science professor and Phil Lind Chair in U.S. politics and representation at UBC, says if the Democratic Party nominee takes the top office following November’s U.S. presidential elections, expect a dramatic and immediate reset in relations with Canada.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Prince George Matters
This black hole fact will jump off the page
Marcel Franz, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, discussed the parallels between physics of black holes and what happens in a small flake of graphene.
Research 2 Reality
The Unraveling of America: Is this the end of the American empire?
UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis was interviewed about his Rolling Stone essay that talks about COVID-19 as a factor in making the “American era” come to an end.
PBS
Inside the multibillion-dollar race for a COVID-19 vaccine
Heidi Tworek, a history professor and health communications expert at UBC, says this sense that when the vaccine comes, it will be over is a dangerous promise. The truth is, we’ve only ever eliminated one disease through vaccines, and that was smallpox and it took hundreds of years.
Business Standard
UBC's animated video voiced by six-year-old teaches kids about coronavirus
CTV featured UBC’s new animated video to help young children understand COVID-19. Zachary Rothman, a senior video producer with the UBC’s faculty of medicine, and UBC medical students Faizan Bhatia and Celia Kwan were interviewed.
CTV, Castanet
Wildfire season not over yet
UBC faculty of forestry wildfire expert Lori Daniels spoke about the negative health effects of wildfire smoke on COVID-19 patients.
CTV
'It is like sitting on a cliff': September, schools, and pre-traumatic stress disorder in COVID times
Judy Illes, a neurology professor and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, discussed pre-traumatic and anticipatory stress during the pandemic.
National Post, MSN, Montreal Gazette, Windsor Star, Star Phoenix, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province
We crack open Dr. Henry’s model for taming the pandemic: A Tyee video
The Tyee asked Daniel Coombs, a UBC mathematics professor and a B.C.’s COVID-19 model architect, about the mechanism for forecasting possible tomorrows.
The Tyee
Let’s equip kids with with ‘lifelong learning’ skills
Michael Multan, an anatomical pathology resident physician at UBC, wrote about creating opportunities for the younger generation to learn information literacy to better navigate the information overload.
The Star
A beginner's guide to getting an education without going to college
Vice mentioned a reading list created by Sara Cannon, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of geography, for non-Indigenous conservation scientists and others to more carefully consider the relationship between conservation biology and colonialism.
Vice
Art students make the grade with psychedelic salmon on downtown Kelowna office building
CBC featured UBCO’s new mural-making course which teaches students not only how to paint a large work of art on a wall, but also what kind of paints to use, project proposals, budgeting and more. Instructor David Doody was quoted.
CBC, Yahoo
Advocates hope garden's success shows viability of urban food growth
Postmedia interviewed Patrick Moore, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, about the urban farms he built in the Downtown Eastside along with volunteers.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province