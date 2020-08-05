UBC In The News
28 questions that reveal whether someone has a ‘dark personality’
Forbes highlighted a study led by UBC psychology professor Delroy Paulhus that showed individuals with “dark triad” traits of Machiavellianism, narcissism and psychopathy, more frequently signal virtuous victimhood, controlling for demographic and socioeconomic variables that are commonly associated with victimization.
Obesity more common among women with fewer social ties
UBC research by Annalijn Conklin, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, and Zeinab Hosseini, a former postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s Collaboration for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, shows women who lack social ties have a greater likelihood of being obese. By contrast, men are less likely to be obese if they have a smaller social network and live alone.
Surface of Mars shows scars of glaciers just like Canada's High Arctic: Study
New UBC research by former PhD student Anna Grau Galofre and professor Mark Jellinek in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences found many of the valley networks carved into the surface of Mars were formed by water melting beneath glacial ice, not by free-flowing rivers as previously thought.
Lead from the 2019 Notre-Dame Cathedral fire detected in Paris’s beehives
A new study by Kate Smith and Dominique Weis at UBC’s Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research found concentrations of lead in honey samples collected from hives downwind of the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in 2019.
Research into Mt. Polley mine dam spill indicates environmental effects on Quesnel Lake
UBC researchers and others are looking into the long-term harm to Quesnel Lake from the Mount Polley gold and copper mine dam collapse.
Study shines light on what makes LGBTQ+ youth feel safe in a community
UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc talked about her study that found having a visibly supportive and inclusive community can drastically reduce the number of LGBTQ girls who have suicidal thoughts or consider self-harm.
No clear end to China-Canada relations slide which began with arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says Canada was experiencing direct American pressure to line up its policies with the U.S. and would face threats if it did go along with a ban on Huawei. He added Huawei was the first stage of what could be a full techno-nationalistic competition.
Home buyers willing to pay extra for SkyTrain proximity
Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted about the price increase of transit-friendly homes in spite of the far-reaching negative economic consequences of the pandemic.
Tearing down our monumental mistakes
Linc Kesler, a UBC professor of First Nations and Indigenous studies, discussed the importance of monuments. He said they form the culture and the habits of thought, not only of what history is, but also what current circumstances are, what has value and what is acknowledged.
The debate over masks today is a lot like the decades-long fight to mandate seat belts
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about the time it would take for wider acceptance of masks. He said wearing a mask is a constant reminder of the absurdity of the world we’re living in now and people that oppose masks cannot accept that feeling.
COVID-19 vaccine not a 'silver-bullet solution' to ending pandemic: top public health official
Srinivas Murthy, a pandemic researcher and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, says the world has never attempted a vaccine program at this speed or scale before.
32% of Canadians may hold off on getting eventual COVID-19 vaccine, survey shows
Manish Sadarangani, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics and director of the vaccine evaluation centre at B.C. Children’s Hospital, spoke about the safety assessment of the COVID-19 vaccines and time it would take to ramp up production for the general public once they are finally approved.
How a small B.C. island can help us understand the role of racism in disease treatment
Renisa Mawani, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, was interviewed about the parallels between the history of D’Arcy Island and COVID-19 racism.
Phone counselling service established during pandemic moves online due to high demand
CBC interviewed UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes about UBCO’s free COVID-19 mental health service that has expanded from a temporary telephone-based service into two new online services: a virtual walk-in, well-being clinic and an email online therapy program.
In sickness and in health: COVID-19 pandemic stress tests marriages of health care workers on the front lines
David Barbic, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, is leading a survey to explore how high-risk health care work through the pandemic is affecting the quality of life of doctors, nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists and their partners and spouses.
COVID-19: Teach more classes outside during pandemic, say some educators
UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin spoke about her support for outdoor learning and how she would like to see more of a behavioural change, with kids learning more about how to protect each other from getting sick.
Historical solidarity between South Asian and Black communities teaches way forward, says archive director
CBC interviewed Samip Mallick, co-founder and executive director of SAADA, who spoke at a virtual event hosted by UBC’s Centre for India and South Asia Research and demonstrated the urgent need for solidarity between South Asians and Black Americans.
