Toxic lead from Notre Dame Cathedral fire found in local honey
A new study by Kate Smith and Dominique Weis at UBC’s Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research found concentrations of lead in honey samples collected from hives downwind of the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in 2019.
Astronomers found the best place on earth for a space telescope!
Research co-authored by UBC astronomers Bin Ma and Paul Hickson suggests an Antarctic Plateau could offer the clearest view on Earth of the stars.
Community support for the mental health of LGBTQ + youth
New research led by UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc looked at the link between LGBTQ youth supports in a community and suicidal thoughts or attempts among sexual minority teens in B.C.
B.C. psychologists call for medicare to fund help with anxiety and depression during pandemic
UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes spoke about the B.C. Psychological Association’s proposed 12-month pilot project where psychologists would see patients inside doctor’s offices and primary care clinics, while having their fees covered by the public health care system.
Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows
A new paper co-authored by Susanna Klassen, a UBC PhD candidate at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and Centre for Sustainable Food Systems, examined the organic agriculture community’s responses to gene editing technologies.
Residents concerned as Burnaby refinery seeks to add more storage tanks
Burnaby Now mentioned a 2002 UBC study that assessed the health risk of refinery emissions on the local community.
The virus that causes COVID-19 has been silently brewing in bats for decades
Shing Zhan, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Biodiversity Research Centre, commented on a new analysis that suggests the viral lineage leading to the novel coronavirus might have been circulating unnoticed in bats for decades.
COVID racism stirs memories of Canada’s island leper colony
Renisa Mawani, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, was interviewed about how the history of D’Arcy Island is closely tied with B.C.’s history of racism.
Park drinking over indoor gatherings? Experts say finding risk mitigation is key
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor commented on the controversy and dangers associated with public drinking options. He said people are getting increasingly tired of the rules and the longer social distancing drags out, the worse compliance becomes.
Canadians have been less physically active during pandemic
UBC kinesiology postdoctoral fellow Katie Di Sebastiano was interviewed about Canadians’ physical activity patterns during the early weeks of the pandemic.
Award-winning Canadian tackles bowel disease and diversity
Carolina Tropini, a UBC professor in the school of biomedical engineering and department of microbiology and immunology, is the first Canadian to be honoured with the Johnson & Johnson Women in STEM2D Scholars Award in the field of engineering.
Most people don't want to outright remove controversial statues, poll finds
UBC student Josh McKenna, who is of Metis descent, was interviewed about the petition to remove the Gassy Jack statue.
UBC board of governors approves $2.9-billion operating budget with $225-million deficit—thanks to the pandemic
UBC’s board of governors approved a consolidated $2.9-billion budget for 2020-21. It includes a projected $225-million operating deficit. UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono and UBC board chair Nancy McKenzie were quoted.
Dr. Bonnie Henry honoured with YWCA Metro Vancouver Icon Award
Bonnie Henry, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was named as the recipient of the 2020 Icon Award, part of the annual Metro Vancouver Women of Distinction program.
