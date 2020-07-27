UBC In The News
The pandemic is putting marriage even further out of reach
The Atlantic mentioned the marital wealth gap, a phenomenon identified by Erez Aloni, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC.
The Atlantic
Using DNA against invasive species
UBC forestry professor Richard Hamelin was interviewed about his rapid DNA detection method that can confirm the presence of the invasive species using a battery-operated device.
CBC Vancouver, CTV
Majority of early Fraser River sockeye run won't make it to spawning grounds, report suggests
UBC forestry professor and salmon biologist Scott Hinch commented on the high flow conditions making it difficult for salmon to swim upstream.
CBC
Can we bring back the summer of 1980 for our kids?
Mariana Brussoni, a pediatrics professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says we’re in a unique position where there’s a cataclysmic shift in the approach of parenting, of seeing the importance of getting kids outside and of outdoor play in general.
Globe and Mail
Experts like B.C.’s youth vaping rules, but want focus on why they vape too
Laura Struik, a youth vaping and smoking expert at UBCO’s school of nursing, discussed the importance of preventing youth from using nicotine-based vaping products. She said it’s one thing to implement regulations, but we also have to be ready to catch people on the other side and have programs and interventions in place to help hold them through this addiction.
The Tyee
Cantopop ballad with COVID-19 twist co-written by UBC contest winner
UBC music student Emily Liang was crowned the winner of Combating COVID-19 Cantonese Lyrics Competition organized by the UBC Cantonese program. Hedy Law, a professor of musicology and one of the organizers of the contest, was quoted.
CBC, Yahoo
Noise from seismic waves drops during COVID-19 pandemic
Mika McKinnon, a geophysicist and adjunct professor in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences at UBC, was interviewed about her study that showed lockdown measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 led to a 50 per cent reduction in seismic noise observed around the world in early to mid 2020.
CityNews, CKNW Lynda Steele Show
Older adults coping better with pandemic: UBC study
Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, was interviewed about his new study that examined age differences in stressors and positive events during COVID-19.
Breakfast Television, Castanet, Richmond News via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist
When CERB ends, a wave of food insecurity will hit B.C.'s coast: experts
Graham Riches, a UBC professor emeritus of social work with expertise in food insecurity and welfare policy, says there’s no doubt food bank numbers will soar with CERB’s demise, but food bank programs are an ad hoc solution to the problem of food insecurity in Canada that existed long before COVID-19.
National Observer
COVID-19 antibody testing has yielded useful data for public health but cautions for individual use
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs commented on the accuracy of the COVID-19 serology test method.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Mental health impact of coronavirus pandemic hits marginalized groups hardest
Emily Jenkins and Corey McAuliffe from UBC’s school of nursing and Anne Gadermann, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, wrote about their research that confirms the toll of the pandemic is not distributed equally and is among the first to show that those who are systematically oppressed. They said an equity-oriented response is the only solution for a sustainable recovery.
The Conversation
Show your support for B.C.'s public gardens
Media mentioned UBC’s Botanical Garden and Nitobe Memorial Garden.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star
Free period products will stay in Vancouver’s temporary public washrooms
Deyvika Srinivasa, a second year UBC student in the global resource system program, was interviewed about a pilot project she suggested to provide free menstrual products in washroom trailers set up around the city.
The Tyee