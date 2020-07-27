Mental health impact of coronavirus pandemic hits marginalized groups hardest

Emily Jenkins and Corey McAuliffe from UBC’s school of nursing and Anne Gadermann, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, wrote about their research that confirms the toll of the pandemic is not distributed equally and is among the first to show that those who are systematically oppressed. They said an equity-oriented response is the only solution for a sustainable recovery.

The Conversation