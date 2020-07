UBC expert on federal ruling about Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement Media Advisories

The Federal Court ruled today that the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), which allows Canada to send certain refugee claimants back to the U.S., is unconstitutional because the U.S. is no longer a safe country for refugees. A UBC expert is available to comment.

Efrat Arbel

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-722-6162

Email: arbel@allard.ubc.ca