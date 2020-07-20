UBC In The News
The newest way a narcissist may try to manipulate you
Psychology Today featured a UBC study that showed individuals with “dark triad” traits of Machiavellianism, narcissism and psychopathy, more frequently signal virtuous victimhood, controlling for demographic and socioeconomic variables that are commonly associated with victimization.
Psychology Today
How old are we? Debate over the age of the universe just got a bit more complicated
CBC highlighted a study co-authored by Mark Halpern, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, that used an ACT telescope to better understand the age of the universe.
CBC
Think you like bitter beers? Science says think again
A study co-authored by Anubhav Pratap-Singh, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, used biometrics to find associations between beer compounds and consumers’ emotional responses.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Everything you need to know about 'maskne'
Flare asked Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about maskne, a type of breakout that results from wearing a face mask, and how to treat and prevent it.
Flare
Home and away: after national security law, Hongkongers contemplate a second exodus
David Ley, emeritus associate with the Hong Kong Studies Initiative at UBC, commented on the possibility of seeing a return of the “astronaut family,” where family members live in different countries across the world, due to the new national security law in Hong Kong.
South China Morning Post
Pandemic baby boom is a myth, finds UBC researcher studying sexual health during COVID-19
Lori Brotto, a professor in obstetrics and gynecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about her study on sexual health and gender-based violence during the pandemic.
CTV, CTV News at 6, CKNW Sunday Night Health Show (14:08 mark)
COVID-19: Indigenous art kits designed to lift prison morale during pandemic
UBC nursing researchers led by Helen Brown and Kelsey Timler have started distributing art supplies to Indigenous prisoners and parolees to promote creative work and protect people’s mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, The Tyee, CKNW Charles Adler Tonight (47:50 mark)
UBC researchers set sights on coronavirus antibodies!
Ted Steiner and Horacio Bach, professors at UBC’s faculty of medicine, are leading a research project that aims to develop antibodies to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering cells in our body.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show
Londoners' social lives are reopening again. Is that a good thing?
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says COVID-19 is a hidden pandemic and you just don’t know who you’re sitting next to. If COVID-19 is here to stay, the distrust of people could become more pervasive.
London Free Press
6 reasons why displacing the homeless must stop, regardless of COVID-19
Stepan Wood, a UBC professor and Canada research chair in law, society and sustainability, says forcible decampment of homeless people is bad policy even without COVID-19.
The Conversation
B.C. government announces $10 million to establish Chinese Canadian Museum
The Chinese Canadian Museum Society is launching an exhibit in partnership with UBC, the City of Vancouver and the Museum of Vancouver, to explore the history of Chinese immigration.
Daily Hive
Canada’s diversity and mix of cultures reflected in top music prize – Part 1
Radio Canada featured UBC computer science grad Ashanti Mutinta’s album, which deals with her family’s reaction to her gender transition in 2018.
Radio Canada