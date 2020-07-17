'Big bravo to British Columbians': Lead researcher says COVID-19 study shows low infection in B.C.

A new joint study by UBC, B.C. Centre for Disease Control, LifeLabs and public health scientists found a significant underreporting of actual cases of COVID-19, but that the rate of infections in B.C. was still below one per cent. Lead researcher Danuta Skowronski, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed.

