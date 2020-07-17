UBC In The News
The science behind why we put off our workouts - and how to stop
Yahoo interviewed David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about his research that looked at how anticipation, excitement and dread factor into procrastination and decision-making.
Yahoo (US)
California researchers accidentally discover metal eating bacteria
International Business Times mentioned UBC research that found microbes metabolize iron and that their ancient equivalents could have been directly involved in depositing the Earth’s oldest iron formations. Senior author and UBC geomicrobiologist Sean Crowe was quoted.
International Business Times (Singapore)
Indigenous inmates invited to create to heal
UBC school of nursing professor Helen Brown and her team launched a new project to deliver art and reciprocity kits to people in prison.
Radio Canada
Study links good health-care in Canada to higher COVID-19 death rate
Mahyar Etminan, a UBC professor in pharmacology and medicine, commented on a study that looked at why Canada has seen higher COVID-19 deaths than many countries with fewer health-care resources.
The Canadian Press via Winnipeg Press, Cochrane Today
'Big bravo to British Columbians': Lead researcher says COVID-19 study shows low infection in B.C.
A new joint study by UBC, B.C. Centre for Disease Control, LifeLabs and public health scientists found a significant underreporting of actual cases of COVID-19, but that the rate of infections in B.C. was still below one per cent. Lead researcher Danuta Skowronski, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed.
CTV (video), News 1130, Business in Vancouver, Pique, Daily Hive
COVID-19 leading to less sex, more gender-based violence: UBC researcher
Media interviewed Lori Brotto, a professor in obstetrics and gynecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about her study on how COVID-19 is affecting sexual behaviours and domestic violence.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Mornings with Simi
Is it time for a sanctioned homeless camp in Vancouver?
Stepan Wood, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the homeless camp evictions during COVID-19.
Vancouver Courier
UBCO researchers contributing to technology aimed at cleaning air of potential coronavirus-carrying droplets
UBCO researchers led by associate professor Sunny Li, and a Kelowna-based tech company have created a machine that helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by isolating and eliminating airborne droplets and germs.
Castanet
Not just coronavirus — heat also poses a threat to public health this summer
Kate Weinberger, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, co-wrote about the intense heat wave during the COVID-19 pandemic in North America, and protecting oneself and others from potential heat-related harms.
The Conversation
Sidelined: In the push for change, this time feels different for people who are under-represented in sports
UBCO Heat men’s basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger commented on racism and bias in sports, saying that people of colour and their Caucasian allies should keep the momentum going.
CBC Sports
B.C. invests $10M to establish Canada's first Chinese Canadian museum
The Chinese Canadian Museum Society is launching an exhibit in partnership with UBC, the City of Vancouver and the Museum of Vancouver, to explore the history of Chinese immigration. Grace Wong, chair of the society and former senior advisor to the UBC’s provost office, was quoted.
CTV, Indo-Canadian Voice
Keeping calm and wrapping dim sum
The Tyee interviewed UBC music alumnus William Liu about running his family business Kam Wai Dim Sum in Vancouver’s Chinatown through COVID-19.
The Tyee