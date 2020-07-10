End-of-life study explains what really happens when you hear your last words

UBC psychologists Elizabeth Blundon and Lawrence Ward were interviewed about their new study that investigated hearing in humans when they are close to death. The research suggests dying patients may still be able to hear while in an unresponsive state at the end of their life.

