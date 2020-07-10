UBC In The News
End-of-life study explains what really happens when you hear your last words
UBC psychologists Elizabeth Blundon and Lawrence Ward were interviewed about their new study that investigated hearing in humans when they are close to death. The research suggests dying patients may still be able to hear while in an unresponsive state at the end of their life.
Inverse, CBC, CBC As It Happens (39:40 mark), Global, CKNW Jill Bennett Show (July 9, 2:35 p.m.), Kelowna Now
People more likely to donate when reminded of own mortality, says study
New research co-authored by UBC Sauder professors Katherine White and Darren Dahl shows that people are more likely to donate their assets when faced with their own mortality.
Times of India, Outlook India, International Business Times
Time to protect B.C.’s unique glass sponge reefs, conservation group says
Black Press Media mentioned a UBC study that looked at the immediate effect of ocean acidification and warming on the sprawling glass sponge reefs and quoted Angela Stevenson, who led the study as a postdoctoral fellow at UBC zoology.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Victoria News, Haida Gwaii Observer
London co-developed app helps abused women create safety plan
UBC nursing professor Colleen Varcoe co-developed a new app to assist women in violent relationships with assessing risks and planning the next steps to get to safety.
Blackburn News, CKNW
India beckons as green technology market for B.C.
Business in Vancouver interviewed Nemy Banthia, CEO and scientific director of the Canada-India Research Centre of Excellence at UBC, about Canada’s willingness to share and invest in a shared knowledge-based economy.
Business in Vancouver
First Nation seeks permit to hunt sea lions, seals; expects long wait
Andrew Trites, director of UBC’s marine mammal research unit, says there’s not enough evidence that suggests reducing the number of seals and sea lions would protect salmon. A hunt could, however, affect transient killer whales, which feed on seals and sea lions.
Times Colonist
The role of the corporation in society
Financial Times mentioned Joel Bakan, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the impact of COVID-19 on corporate behaviour and balancing between profit and social values.
Financial Times
Overlooked heroes: Low-paid cleaners are key to helping stop COVID-19's spread
Reza Afshari, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on various subgroups, with one of them being cleaners.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
ICE rules are an attack on immigration and higher education
Amy Metcalfe, a UBC professor in the department of educational studies, wrote about how the new change to student and exchange visitor policy will impact the students and higher education.
Inside Higher Ed
Privacy promised in investigation into racism in B.C. healthcare system
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, is investigating anti-Indigenous racism in B.C.’s healthcare system.
News 1130, CKNW Jill Bennett Show (14:45 mark)