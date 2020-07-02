UBC In The News
Having disturbing thoughts as a new parent? Here’s how to cope
The New York Times highlighted a study led by Nichole Fairbrother, a professor at UBC’s department of psychiatry, that looked at new parenthood as a risk factor for the development of postpartum obsessive-compulsive disorder.
New York Times (subscription)
Protesters march in Vancouver against Hong Kong's new security law
Leo Shin, a professor of history and Asian studies at UBC, was interviewed about the new security law in Hong Kong. He said the law is much more draconian than people expected, and it is difficult to see the possibility of Hong Kong returning to peace anytime soon.
CBC, CBC News Vancouver (8:03 mark) Yahoo, MSN
Sea lion beheadings worry marine experts
Andrew Trites, director of UBC’s marine mammal research unit, commented on the headless sea lion carcasses found on the shores of Vancouver Island.
CTV News Vancouver
Let’s all raise a toast to the democratization of public space
The Globe and Mail quoted UBC forestry professor Lorien Nesbitt about equitable distribution of green space in urban environments.
Globe and Mail
Ordering, asking, or shaming: What's the best way to get Americans to wear face masks?
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was quoted about the effectiveness of social pressure or social disapproval in getting people to wear masks.
The Week
Canadian-led research casts doubt on accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests
Research co-led by UBC to determine the diagnostic accuracy of serological tests for COVID-19 shows higher quality clinical studies are urgently needed and the test results are unreliable enough that they should stop being used immediately.
CTV, Hindustan Times, Outlook India
UBC offering course on COVID's impact on society
UBC has developed a new credit course that will explore the impact of COVID-19 on society. The course instructor and developer Katherine Lyon in UBC’s department of sociology was interviewed.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling, Daily Hive, Vancouver is Awesome, Sing Tao
We can’t talk about LGBT health without remembering Virginia Brooks
Ashleigh Rich, a UBC PhD candidate at the school of population and public health, wrote about an unrecognized work of former social worker Virginia Brooks, who studied sexual minority stress and revolutionized the way we think about queer and trans people.
The Conversation
First Nations public art incorporated into the new MacInnes Field at UBC
Daily Hive featured the cast bronze art installation designed by Musqueam artist Brent Sparrow located near the UBC Bus Exchange.
Daily Hive