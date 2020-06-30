UBC In The News
Exactly how to find joy today—and every day
The Oprah Magazine highlighted UBC psychologist Elizabeth Dunn’s studies on various factors that boost our own happiness.
Oprah Magazine, Yahoo (US), MSN (US), MSN (Canada)
How does divorce or a positive attitude change your risk of death?
Eli Puterman, a health psychologist and a professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, was interviewed about his study on non-biological predictors of mortality.
ABC Health Report (Australia)
How Alena Sharp found her voice, success on the LPGA Tour
Sportsnet mentioned a UBC study that looked at sports participation among sexual minority youth and showed there are continued barriers to participation.
Sportsnet
Social circles of visible-minority youth become less diverse as they get older: UBC study
A UBC study by Sean Lauer, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, and Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, shows visible-minority children born in Canada to immigrant parents, and those who immigrate here at a young age, have less diverse friendship groups than their non-visible minority peers.
Indo-Canadian Voice
What are the consequences of the Arctic's rising temperatures?
Greg Henry, a professor in UBC’s department of geography, was interviewed about the impacts of the climate crisis on the Arctic’s rising temperatures.
KALW One Planet
'No celebrations': Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, said celebrations like Canada Day, Victoria Day and St-Jean-Baptiste Day are symbols of colonialism. Canada Day also comes after recent anti-pipeline protests by First Nations and the Black Lives Matter movement, which adds to the complexity of the national celebration.
The Canadian Press via CTV, News 1130, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Castanet, Daily Courier, Yahoo, MSN
The psychology behind why some people wear face masks – and others don't
Huffington Post spoke to UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the reluctance and objections raised against wearing face masks, and the influence of leaders on the behaviour of the public.
Huffington Post (UK), Yahoo (UK)
Should masks be mandatory? It depends
Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, says masks will remind people to be safe and accept the real possibility of transmission. He supports an order that sets mandatory masking, with an option to renew.
Global
New COVID-19 course at UBC to cover pandemic's impact on society
UBC has developed a new credit course that will explore the impact of COVID-19 on society. The course instructor and developer Katherine Lyon in UBC’s department of sociology was quoted.
CTV, News 1130, CityNews, Castanet, CBC On The Coast
Parents with children under 18 reporting troubling tolls to their mental health: survey
News 1130 highlighted a new nationwide survey led by UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins and the Canadian Mental Health Association, that showed the COVID-19 pandemic has caused intense stress and disruption for all Canadians. It found 1 in 10 of these parents had thoughts or feelings of suicide during the pandemic.
News 1130, CityNews
UBC study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse
Jiayun Angela Yao was interviewed about her study she conducted while completing her PhD at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the immediate, harmful health effects of wildfire smoke and its concerning implications during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CityNews, Health Day
What COVID-19 can teach us in our fight against climate change
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono wrote about the university’s commitment to climate change and transition to a low-carbon future.
The Province, Vancouver Sun
Free-range kids: Why a child’s freedom to travel and play without adult supervision matters
Negin Riazi, a PhD candidate in kinesiology, and Guy Faulkner, chair in Applied Public Health and professor at the school of kinesiology, wrote about their research on children’s independent mobility.
The Conversation
Top Prospects: Leading innovators from the Class of 2020
Geological engineering student Katherine Westerlund was featured in The Logic’s roundup of leading STEM graduates in the spring of 2020. She led in changes to Iron Ring ceremonies and helped raise money for women in engineering.
The Logic (subscription)
UBC Okanagan uncorks new Wine Research Centre headquarters
The headquarters of UBC’s Wine Research Centre is moving from Vancouver to Kelowna campus. “The WRC will combine operations between the Okanagan—home to more than 80% of B.C. vineyard acreage, and Vancouver—a gateway to the world,” said Jacques-Olivier Pesme, the newly appointed director.
Castanet, Kelowna Now