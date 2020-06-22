UBC In The News
How quarantine has affected queer identity
Flare mentioned a UBC study that looked at primary care access and foregone health care among transgender adolescents and young adults.
Flare
US vehicle traffic has rebounded to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels as commuters steer clear of public transit, report says
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, says “our roads cannot handle the increase in demand that will come from increased vehicle dependence. Congestion levels will likely become unbearable.”
Business Insider
Role of microbes in human health
Brett Finlay, a professor in UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, was interviewed about how our diet affects the composition and functioning of the gut microbiome.
MBC Docu Prime (8:08 mark)
Vandals take it out on trees in Metro Vancouver as observers ask, 'Why?'
UBC forestry professors Stephen Sheppard and Lorien Nesbitt commented on the reason behind tree vandalism in urban areas.
CBC
Racism in healthcare
Nadine Caron, co-director of UBC faculty of medicine’s Centre for Excellence in Indigenous Health, was interviewed about racism against Indigenous people in the healthcare system.
CBC BC Today
Ottawa and BC fund seven projects to save salmon
UBC forestry professor Scott Hinch gave comments about the impact of recreational fishing and the best practice guide for this type of activity to ensure that the health of the fish is respected.
Radio-Canada
Black community calls for reconciliation over Vancouver's historic Hogan's Alley
Oludolapo Makinde, a graduate student at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about the need for a public apology for the displacement of the Black community that lived in Hogan’s Alley.
CTV
B.C. ‘safe supply’ is failing to save lives of drug users
The Globe and Mail mentioned Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about safe supply and the decriminalization of drugs needed to save lives.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
What can be done before disposable face masks and gloves become a global plastics nightmare?
Vogue highlighted a biodegradable mask developed at UBC’s BioProducts Institute and interviewed researcher Daniela Vargas Figueroa.
Vogue (UK)
Fathers feeling closer to children thanks to COVID-19 restrictions: research
John Izzo, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine and co-founder of The Men’s Initiative, discussed his research that shows fathers are worried about shifting back to the pre-pandemic schedule and are showing an interest in the evolution of their roles as dads and prioritizing family time differently.
Global, MSN, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Winnipeg Sun
'Optimism tinged with anxiety': What to expect from the next 100 days of COVID-19, according to experts
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was quoted on what he’s anticipating for the next 100 days, what we should do differently and what worries him most.
National Post, MSN, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Star Phoenix, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC
Former B.C. Lieutenant Governor Steven Lewis Point has been named UBC’s 19th chancellor. He will be the first Indigenous person to hold the position.
CBC On The Coast, Black Press media via Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Peace Arch News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
2020 grad aim to bridge medical and Indigenous communities
Our Vancouver interviewed Randi George, a new graduate from the UBC Northern Medical Program, who hopes to help communities like the northern B.C. reserve where she came from and continue to be an advocate for mental health and Indigenous wellness.
CBC Our Vancouver
UBC Board chair resigns after social media activity published
Michael Korenberg, chair of the UBC’s Board of Governors, announced his resignation Saturday, stating his social media interactions “thoughtlessly supported regressive voices which are attempting to discredit broad-based, legal and necessary protest.”
CBC, Global, CTV, National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Student & human rights activist wins Lieutenant Governor's award
UBCO graduate Dominica Patterson has won the Lieutenant Governor’s Silver Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation.
Castanet, Daily Courier