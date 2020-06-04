UBC In The News
The best playhouses for kids, according to experts
Insider mentioned studies conducted by Mariana Brussoni, a pediatrics professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that looked at many benefits of unstructured play.
Insider
How to talk to kids about race, and why you should start now
CBC spoke to UBC psychology professor Andrew Baron and Handel Wright, a professor of educational studies and director of the Centre for Culture, Identity and Education, about discussing race with children from an early age.
CBC
CDC wants people to drive solo to avoid coronavirus, sparking fear over more congestion and emissions
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, commented on the Centers for Disease Control’s guideline suggesting people drive to work by themselves instead of taking public transportation or carpooling.
CNBC, MSN
Only one third of B.C.’s students return to the classroom, despite assurances
UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin says the changes imposed on education due to the pandemic are likely going to widen the gap for students who were already struggling with school, especially students whose parents are unable to supplement their education.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19 unemployment could trigger more than 2,000 suicides in Canada, study warns
David Klonsky, a professor at UBC’s department of psychology, commented on a new study that suggests unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 lockdown could trigger extra suicides. He said even with the billions in aid disbursed by the federal government, many people are staring at a financial disaster and could suffer mentally as a result.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Windsor Star, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province
1/3 of women out of the workforce in B.C.: economist
News 1130 interviewed UBC economist Marina Adshade about the increased statistics on the unemployment level of women, as female-driven sectors were one of the first to be shut down during COVID-19.
News 1130
Will people continue to work from home post-pandemic?
Rebecca Paluch, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed about the future of work post-COVID-19.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling, CKNW Jill Bennett Show
Burnaby grocery giant's temperature checks 'inaccurately high'
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says thermal screening is not likely to catch many cases but can dissuade sick people from venturing out.
Burnaby Now, North Shore News, New West Record, Tri-City News
Baking and big breakfasts help egg farmers through pandemic
UBC food supply economist Jim Vercammen gave comments about the fine-tuned production quotas in the egg industry and said when COVID-19 shut down restaurants, consumer demand for eggs surged in retail settings and consumers picked up most of the egg market dropped by institutions and restaurants.
St. Albert Today
New UBCO campus to be built in downtown Kelowna
UBCO and the City of Kelowna have partnered to build a new secondary campus in downtown Kelowna. Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal at UBCO, was quoted.
Global, Castanet, Daily Courier
VR experience created by YDX Innovation and the University of British Columbia receives 3 awards
The alumni UBC Virtual Reality Experience won gold and bronze awards at the Best of CASE VIII Canadian Awards. Juliana Fridman, director of integrated marketing and communications at UBC development and alumni engagement, was quoted.
Yahoo