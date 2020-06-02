UBC In The News
This is what your brain looks like with PTSD
An international study involving researchers from UBCO showed that MDMA, also known as ecstasy, may be a valuable tool for treating PTSD combined with psychotherapy.
Reader’s Digest, MSN
More types of mosquito discovered in Yukon — that's 33 and counting
Dan Peach, a UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow who specializes in mosquito research, recently confirmed four new mosquito species previously unknown in Yukon, bringing the total number to 33, and says there may be more still to discover.
CBC, Yahoo
Climate change threatens rare glass sponge off B.C. coast
Global highlighted a new UBC study that looked at the impact of ocean acidification and warming on the sprawling glass sponge reefs unique to the Northeast Pacific Ocean, and interviewed Angela Stevenson, who led the study as a UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow.
Global
UBCO and Okanagan water board address flood mitigation ideas
UBCO researchers from the Lifecycle Management Laboratory are looking at creating new policy and planning tools to address flooding in the Okanagan Valley. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman, a visiting professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, was quoted.
Castanet
Vaccines without vials, fridges or needles
Kishor Wasan, an adjunct professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, commented on a new technique that uses a thin, peelable film that preserves live viruses, bacteria, antibodies and enzymes without refrigeration, which could potentially speed up global access and distribution of vaccines.
The Scientist
To stay or go? Meet the Hong Kong protesters who fled to Canada to seek asylum
Leo Shin, a professor of history and Asian studies at UBC, says the Canadian government should uphold and provide asylum to those who have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their home country because of their political opinions.
Hong Kong Free Press
Snowbird investigation focusing on possible bird strike before fatal crash
UBC political science professor and defence expert Michael Byers commented on the Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops.
CBC
Canada treading carefully as China moves to impose Hong Kong security law: experts
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments on Canada’s joint statement that reiterates deep concern regarding Beijing’s decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong.
Global
Canada braces for economic retaliation from China following Meng Wanzhou court ruling
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says the Meng Wanzhou court decision was a win for the Trump administration, but a bad day for Canada-China relations.
Globe and Mail
'Interesting timing' for peer car-sharing app coming to B.C., says business professor
News 1130 spoke to Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the launch timing of peer-to-peer car-sharing app Turo in B.C.
News 1130
Anti-Asian racism has gone global. So has the battle against white supremacy
UBC history professor Henry Yu was quoted about the anti-racism movement.
The Tyee
Meet ACE2, the enzyme at the center of the COVID-19 mystery
Wired mentioned a UBC study that looked at whether patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease have increased expression of ACE2, which is the entry receptor for the COVID-19 virus.
Wired
These face masks protecting against COVID-19 are biodegradable and locally sourced
UBC researchers at the BioProducts Institute are designing prototypes for a biodegradable N95 mask made of B.C. wood fibres. Johan Foster, a chemical and biological engineering professor, was interviewed.
Mashable
How Filipino-Canadian care aides are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
Leonora Angeles, a professor at the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice at UBC, addressed the disproportionate number of Filipina care aides in longer-term care homes, and how subcontracting of senior care services to private care homes has led to low pay and poor working conditions.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN
Copper surfaces can reduce spread of disease in hospitals: VCH study
Research co-authored by Ed Asselin, a UBC professor of material engineering, suggests using certain copper surfaces in health care facilities could help reduce the spread of disease and infection, such as the COVID-19 virus.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: Second wave not inevitable, depends on effective restrictive measures: experts
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs discussed the potential for a second wave of COVID-19 and what strong provincial measures could look like.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Mental wellness: Stay engaged to fight anxiety
Richmond News interviewed UBC health psychologist Anita DeLongis about dealing with mental health during COVID-19.
Richmond News
Coffee versus cardio: Which is better for your body?
UBC kinesiology PhD student Matthew James Fagan co-wrote about his recent study that looked at the effects of acute moderate intensity aerobic exercise in comparison to caffeine on working memory and caffeine withdrawal symptoms.
Inverse
Returning B.C. kids to class this year would be a colossal waste of time
Rob Peregoodoff, director of learning services at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says rather than trying to salvage the current school year, the government, school boards and teachers should put their efforts into preparing for September.
Globe and Mail
UBC students to get fall reading break starting in 2021
UBC will have a fall reading break starting in the 2021-2022 academic year. Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, was quoted.
CBC, Daily Hive
COVID-19: Online plans for B.C. universities progressing
Cole Evans, president of UBC’s Alma Mater Society, discussed support for students both academically and socially.
Vancouver Sun, The Province