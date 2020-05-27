UBC In The News
New roads in Asia a significant threat to already endangered tigers, study says
A study co-authored by Adam Ford, a professor in UBCO’s department of biology, assessed the range-wide risks to tigers. “This research opens the door to build partnerships at the regional scale to better mitigate existing roads and to develop greener road designs for the next century of infrastructure development,” he said.
Weather Channel
Meng Wanzhou trial major fork in the road for Canada-China ties: political scientist
Media interviewed UBC political science professor Yves Tiberghien about how the court decision on Meng Wanzhou’s extradition will affect Canada’s relationship with China and the U.S.
News 1130, The Canadian Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Aldergrove Star, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
AbCellera raises $105 million to boost drug discovery against coronavirus and other diseases
Forbes interviewed AbCellera’s CEO and co-founder Carl Hansen at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories for raising $105 million in funding to ramp up COVID-19 drug development.
Forbes
What our post-pandemic behavior might look like
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about how people are coping with the various psychological impacts of COVID-19 and the germaphobic tendencies that could develop post-pandemic.
CityLab
Food safety during the COVID-19 pandemic
Siyun Wang, a food safety engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, gave comments about the risk of contracting COVID-19 from food.
CBC (5:42 mark)
B.C. Liberal and Green parties receive federal wage subsidy
UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on the public’s response to federal parties receiving federal emergency wage subsidy. “You take an entity that people dislike and distrust and give them taxpayer money. It’s almost guaranteed not to go down well,” he said.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
British Columbia alcohol sales spike
Kerry Jang, a professor in UBC’s department psychiatry, was interviewed about the increase in alcohol consumption during COVID-19 and the importance of awareness and education to prevent risks of addiction.
770 CHQR Afternoons with Rob Breakenridge
Local solution to day-to-day challenge for healthcare workers
A tweet for help by UBC nursing professor Sally Thorne has led UBCO engineering professor Kevin Golovin and his team to develop a solution to help frontline healthcare workers see clearly through their protective face shields and prevent fogging.
Castanet
Coffee versus cardio: Can exercise offer the same mental boost as caffeine?
UBC kinesiology PhD student Matthew James Fagan co-wrote about his recent study that looked at the effects of acute moderate intensity aerobic exercise in comparison to caffeine on working memory and caffeine withdrawal symptoms.
The Conversation
Best universities for recycling and sustainability
UBC was ranked the top Canadian university for recycling and sustainability in the latest Times Higher Education impact rankings.
Times Higher Education
City of Vancouver to permit tall wood buildings up to 12 storeys
Daily Hive mentioned Brock Commons Tallwood House, an 18-storey student residence at UBC, which was the tallest timber structure in the world up until last year and acted as a government-supported industry pilot to prove the feasibility and benefits of such wooden structures.
Daily Hive