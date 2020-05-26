Webinar: Climate action in the wake of COVID-19

Climate action was at the forefront of public consciousness recently—until COVID-19 pushed the global issue to the background.
But does it need to be an either-or situation? Some say the COVID-19 response demonstrates that extreme measures are possible in the face of significant threats.
Join UBC experts from the Faculty of Science and Faculty of Forestry as they answer questions about lessons that we can learn from the COVID-19 pandemic response, and how they can be applied to the global climate emergency.
Panelists:
Kai Chan
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability (IRES) and Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, UBC Faculty of Science
Stephen Sheppard
Professor, Forest Resources Management, UBC Faculty of Forestry
Director, Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning
Moderator:
Saranaz Barforoush
Instructor, UBC School of Journalism
Date/Time:
Wednesday, May 27, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PDT
Registration:
Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available here the day after the event.
This webinar is open to media and the public. This is the sixth webinar in alumni UBC’s COVID-19 series. View the previous webinars here.