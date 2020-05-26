Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Webinar: Climate action in the wake of COVID-19 Media Advisories

Climate action was at the forefront of public consciousness recently—until COVID-19 pushed the global issue to the background.

But does it need to be an either-or situation? Some say the COVID-19 response demonstrates that extreme measures are possible in the face of significant threats.

Join UBC experts from the Faculty of Science and Faculty of Forestry as they answer questions about lessons that we can learn from the COVID-19 pandemic response, and how they can be applied to the global climate emergency.

Panelists:

Kai Chan

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability (IRES) and Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, UBC Faculty of Science

Stephen Sheppard

Professor, Forest Resources Management, UBC Faculty of Forestry

Director, Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning

Moderator:

Saranaz Barforoush

Instructor, UBC School of Journalism

Date/Time:

Wednesday, May 27, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PDT

Registration:

Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available here the day after the event.

This webinar is open to media and the public. This is the sixth webinar in alumni UBC’s COVID-19 series. View the previous webinars here.