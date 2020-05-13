Pandemic offers once-in-a-generation chance to overhaul elective surgery model, doctors say

Jason Sutherland, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Health Services and Policy Research in the faculty of medicine, commented on single-entry models where patients are placed on a central list, with the most urgent procedures given priority. “I think the single-entry model is a more equitable model because it equalizes the wait for everyone and then the surgeons don’t have these different lengths of waitlists,” he said.

