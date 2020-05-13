UBC In The News

B.C. breast cancer study reveals age, estrogen effects in genes

A new study led by Sam Aparicio, a professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, looked at the effects of aging and estrogen on genes related to breast cancer.
This NASA mission may cause an artificial meteor shower

Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, commented on NASA’s double asteroid redirection test which will nudge the orbit of its target object slightly to see if we could divert an asteroid from a catastrophic impact with our planet in the future.
Flight control software glitch haunted Cyclone helicopter during trials

CBC spoke to Michael Byers, a UBC defence policy analyst, about the Cyclone military aircraft and the fly-by-wire technology which uses computers based on the input from pilots.
Russia’s military feat in Arctic, spectacular, but no real threat to West

UBC political science professor Michael Byers commented on Russia’s Arctic military exercise and said Russia cooperates with Canada on a host of Arctic issues, including search and rescue. He added that Russia’s military activities in the Arctic are directed at protecting their assets. They are defensive, not aggressive, and therefore of little concern with regards to sovereignty and security in the Canadian Arctic.
How we can all get involved in improving long-term care in Canada

UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch discussed the role families can take in seniors’ lives while they are in long-term care.
It takes two to entangle

Robert Raussendorf, a UBC professor of physics and astronomy and researcher at the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute, discussed quantum computing and entanglement, the universal currency of quantum mechanics which sets quantum physics apart from classical physics.
Beach bummer: novel coronavirus can live in water, but is it infectious?

Curtis Suttle, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, commented on whether coronavirus being shed in the water will result in spreading the infection. “People shouldn’t be afraid of the water, they should be afraid of infected people,” he said.
Pandemic offers once-in-a-generation chance to overhaul elective surgery model, doctors say

Jason Sutherland, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Health Services and Policy Research in the faculty of medicine, commented on single-entry models where patients are placed on a central list, with the most urgent procedures given priority. “I think the single-entry model is a more equitable model because it equalizes the wait for everyone and then the surgeons don’t have these different lengths of waitlists,” he said.
When and how will the COVID-19 pandemic end?

CTV interviewed UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch about the true end of the pandemic beyond the official declaration. He said the pandemic will be considered “ended” when there are only occasional traces of localized cases that are quickly contained in specific locations, and noted that as long as there is community transmission the current reality remains.
Developer sees a rosy post-coronavirus future

Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, is calling for a better national housing strategy to help homeless people and households who are unable to pay rent or mortgages post-COVID-19.
Here are the COVID-19 questions to ask before you let your kids visit their grandparents

The Star spoke to Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, about the safety of visiting grandparents as the province relaxes coronavirus restrictions and allows people to slowly expand their social bubbles.
COVID-19: YVR begins layoff in response to forecast massive drop in air travel this year

Tae Hoon Oum, a UBC professor emeritus at the Sauder School of Business, expects air travel to gradually come back but until it’s back to normal, airlines and airports will likely need government assistance. The U.S. and European countries have already stepped up to do so with substantial loan backing, and Canada will likely have to take increased measures.
Ipads on Wheels!

The Jill Bennett Show interviewed Jenifer Tabamo, a UBC nursing double alumna who works as a clinical nurse specialist at Vancouver General Hospital, about the iPads on Wheels initiative, inspired by UBC clinical nursing professor Lillian Hung, which aims to connect acutely ill patients.
Should you wear jewelry during COVID-19? Experts weigh in

Yahoo asked Harvey Lui, professors in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, whether wearing a ring or bracelet in and of itself increases the risk of COVID-19.
Positive side of the COVID-19 pandemic

UBCO student Lizzie Skelton wrote about focusing on how you can better yourself and looking at the beauty of humanity during the pandemic.
Seahorse expert wins Indianapolis Prize for conservation

Amanda Vincent, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, has won the 2020 Indianapolis Prize, the world’s foremost award for animal conservation, for her work in protecting seahorses and other marine life.
UBC announces most fall classes will take place online

During fall 2020, UBC will primarily offer larger classes online with selected smaller classes conducted in-person, adhering to physical distancing and other public health requirements. Simon Bates, associate provost of teaching and learning at UBC, was interviewed.
Canada West cuts back games and travel for 2020-21 season due to cash constraints

Media reported that Canada West has curtailed its travel and schedules for the coming season and interviewed Kavie Toor, managing director of UBC athletics and recreation, about getting student-athletes and regular users of UBC’s facilities back to being able to use some of the spaces in some modified ways. UBC football is set to play five regular season games instead of the usual eight.
