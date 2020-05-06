UBC In The News
Vancouver’s got substance, Edmonton sparkle in NHL hub city bids
Aziz Rajwani, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about how hosting games in Vancouver when the NHL season resumes may stimulate the economy.
Toronto Sun, Winnipeg Sun, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province
How the Williams Lake flood in B.C. is linked to wildfire and deforestation
The Narwhal interviewed Sean Fleming, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, and forestry professor Lori Daniels about the role of wildfire, industrial logging and urbanization in flood risk.
The Narwhal
Viral brain attack: Neurologic manifestations of COVID-19
Robert Carruthers, a UBC clinical professor in neurology, commented on the uncertainty in a recent case series that looked at neurologic symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Forbes
Getting kids to move more
Ali McManus, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, offered tips for parents on getting children to be more active. “Don’t try to be the P.E. teacher. Instead reframe physical activity as a respite from the demands and anxieties of the pandemic,” she said.
New York Times (subscription)
Pandemic may lead women to neglect their reproductive health care
Lori Brotto, a psychotherapist and the director of the UBC Sexual Health Laboratory says women are on a fixed schedule for a reason, so screening practices absolutely should continue and regular surveillance is very critical.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, Winnipeg Free Press
Researchers explore whether human poop can help track COVID-19, and curb a second wave
UBC environmental microbiologist Natalie Prystajecky spoke about the uncertainty of testing wastewater in B.C. to detect and trace COVID-19.
CBC The Current
Coronavirus: Governments’ recovery plans should take ‘green route,’ study says
Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC, says COVID-19 is a wake-up call that as governments invest in the economic recovery, they need to be thinking about the level of systemic change to meet long-term environmental goals.
Global
New Normal: Rear-facing seats could be the future of air travel
Tae Hoon Oum, a professor emeritus at the Sauder School of Business, spoke about the possible changes in the air travel and said without a second-wave of virus cases, about half of air travel demand could return by the end of the year and that full recovery might take two years.
CTV
'Close to zero’: Why you shouldn't worry about catching COVID-19 from meat
Siyun Wang, a food safety engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, says the coronavirus is not considered a foodborne pathogen and the chances of catching it from meat are very close to zero.
National Post, Financial Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. wildfire season faces new challenge in COVID-19 pandemic
UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels spoke about wildfire services mapping out what the wildfire season will look like as the province continues to battle COVID-19. She said wildfires won’t directly make more people get infected with COVID-19 but can increase the number of people who experience severe symptoms.
Huffington Post, Yahoo
Arts Club theatre being turned into 'field hospital' for new COVID-19 equipment
Media featured COSMIC Medical (collective open-source medical innovations for COVID-19), and interviewed Christopher Nguan, a UBC urologic sciences professor, Alexander Waslen, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student, and UBC medical students Philip Edgcumbe and Chase Crisfield.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader-Post
COVID-19: B.C. will study causes of 'excess deaths' that were not directly blamed on coronavirus
Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, gave comments about the link between excess deaths and stresses from the pandemic, including economic and psychological fallout.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader-Post, Star Phoenix, Windsor Star
Recovered coronavirus patients sometimes beset by complications
James Russell, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, and Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the long-term side effects of COVID-19 from the use of ventilators and experimental treatments.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C.'s road to recovery: No easy road back for Canadian exporters
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the possibility of a quick loosening of restriction resulting in a second outbreak and forcing the economy into a W-shaped recovery or L-shaped non-recovery.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, New West Record, Times Colonist
iPads on Wheels initiative helps connect patients with loved ones
Media featured the iPads on Wheels program which aims to connect acutely ill patients and interviewed Jenifer Tabamo, a UBC nursing double alumna who works as a clinical nurse specialist at Vancouver General Hospital. The program was originally inspired by UBC clinical nursing professor Lillian Hung who led a similar program to help patients with dementia.
Daily Hive, CKNW Charles Adler Tonight (30:00 mark)
Get outside! Urge B.C. health officials. So why are parks closed?
Matilda van den Bosch, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, says time spent outdoors helps reduce stress, perhaps boosting immune systems, and physical distancing is important, but being outdoors and access to green space has health benefits too.
The Tyee
Free mental health resource for British Columbians launches amid COVID-19
UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes was interviewed about a free telephone-based support program for any B.C. resident experiencing stress, anxiety or uncertainty related to COVID-19. The program is offered by the province in collaboration with UBCO and B.C. Psychological Association.
Aldergrove Star
A doctor's advice for how to get the most out of your virtual health appointment
Melissa Lem, a clinical instructor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, shared how to best prepare for a virtual visit with your doctor during COVID-19.
CBC
COVID-19 — a tragedy and renaissance: Is it too much to hope for more humility and continued generosity?
John Helliwell, a professor emeritus at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, wrote about the renaissance of the non-commercial economy during the pandemic and flowering of social connections enabled by social media to build and maintain social closeness in the absence of physical closeness.
Vancouver Sun
Before DIY sourdough starters became popular, there was home economics
Mary-Leah Dezwart, a sessional lecturer in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, wrote about home economics and people re-enacting the traditional household activities during COVID-19.
The Conversation
UBC Forestry Professor Dr. Nicholas Coops
Spice Radio interviewed UBC forestry professor Nicholas Coops about his research in predicting forest growth using satellite imagery that has led to receiving the Marcus Wallenberg Prize.
Spice Radio
Announcements – May 2020
University Affairs reported that UBCO has appointed Lesley Cormack as the deputy vice-chancellor and principal, and Paul Cubbon, a professor at the Sauder School of Business, and Tiffany Potter, a professor in the department of English, received the 2020 3M National Teaching Fellowship award.
University Affairs