Cameras capture wildlife activity in closed B.C. park
UBC forestry’s Wildlife Coexistence Lab, which focuses on human-wildlife coexistence across multiple species and scales, captured some footage of wildlife in the Golden Ears Provincial Park. Cole Burton, a UBC forestry professor who leads the lab, was interviewed.
CTV, Maple Ridge News
New pilot study encourages seniors to pick up weights to avoid frailty
A new study led by Jenn Jakobi, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, showed doing a variety of resistance exercises a few times a week could help improve frailty in seniors.
Yahoo
What urban forests can teach us about good soil for our gardens
CBC spoke to UBC forestry professor Susan Day about how our urban forest affects our gardens and how to build the best patch of dirt.
CBC
Freeland mum on whether Hong Kong asylum seekers will be granted refuge as bigger wave predicted
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says if Ottawa officially encourages and offers political asylum to protesters in Hong Kong, Beijing is likely to interpret such a move as interfering in China’s domestic affairs, leading to adding more chill to an already cold-bilateral relationship.
Globe and Mail
Hacking the virus: Eight University Of British Columbia grads step up to supply the COVID-19 shortage
Forbes highlighted FlowO2, a team comprised of UBC engineering students, that has developed a simple, low-cost COVID-19 ventilator, and mentioned Roger Tam, director of the Engineers in Scrubs program and an associate professor of radiology in the faculty of medicine.
Forbes
Canada is dealing with the coronavirus far better than the US, which has 30% more deaths per capita. Here's why.
Peter Berman, a professor and director at the school of population and public health, was mentioned for his input on comparing the health systems and the way hospitals are run in Canada and the U.S.
Business Insider (US), Business Insider (India), MSN (Australia)
How to have a fulfilling staycation when you’re sick of your house
UBC psychology professor Nancy Sin was quoted about giving ourselves a mental and physical break as the pandemic wages on.
Vox
Provinces must give emotional support to returning students: education advocates
The Canadian Press interviewed Shimi Kang, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, about the way teens deal with anxiety resulting from the pandemic, and the need for social-emotional learning to be incorporated into the overall kindergarten to Grade 12 curriculum.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, Yahoo, MSN, National Post, Vancouver Sun, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier
Answering some of the frequently asked questions about COVID-19
The Canadian Press quoted Max Cameron, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, about the protests against stay-at-home orders in North America.
The Canadian Press via Yahoo, MSN, Winnipeg Free Press
Fitness centres mull smaller classes, online lessons once studios are able open
Sally Willis-Stewart, a senior instructor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, envisions more personalization in fitness culture during COVID-19.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Yahoo, Winnipeg Free Press
Vaccine may be the only way sports return to full arenas
Anthony Chow, a professor emeritus in the infectious diseases division, says physical distancing is really the only thing that will help prevent transmission and the safest option remains showing sports events on television that are played in empty arenas until a vaccine is available or herd immunity reaches a certain point.
CBC
B.C. to relax COVID-19 rules later than most other provinces — but it had fewer to begin with
CBC spoke to Mohsen Sadatsafavi, a professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, and UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs about reopening the province.
CBC
Canada’s wildfire season expected to be ‘well above average’: Natural Resources Canada
Sarah Henderson, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, shared her concern that sustained wildfire smoke could further put people at risk of contracting COVID-19 and the challenges physical distancing measures may pose when sheltering evacuees.
Global, MSN
Mental health support program for B.C. doctors gets boost during pandemic
CTV interviewed Lakshmi Yatham, a professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, about supporting the mental health needs of front-line physicians during the COVID-19 outbreak.
CTV
COVID-19 and seniors: Advice, insight and ideas from faculty on the frontlines
Roger Wong, a clinical professor in geriatric medicine at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about how to support seniors in long-term care homes.
CHQR Danielle Smith
How Canadian runners are staying safe and fit during coronavirus pandemic
Chris Napier, a professor in the department of physical therapy at UBC, spoke about how COVID-19 has changed runners’ training pattern, and taking it slow and why it’s important to gradually increase training to avoid any injuries.
Huffington Post
COVID-19 slowed down Vancouver real estate sales, but not its prices
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the rising home prices as sales fall in Vancouver and said if we want a future where all Canadians can afford a good home, we need to make it so that no Canadian relies on gains in housing wealth to feel secure, and rethink the policies that push the cost to buy or rent a home out of reach.
Yahoo (Canada), Yahoo (Singapore)
Extroverts are faring surprisingly well in lockdown
UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn co-wrote about a study that looked at the gap in perceived social connectedness between extroverts and introverts during the first wave of COVID-19.
Washington Post
More than food banks are needed to feed the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic
Jennifer Black, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, co-wrote about the high rates of food insecurity in Canada and the need to adequately address it.
The Conversation
UBC forestry professor receives prize
UBC forestry professor Nicholas Coops has received the Marcus Wallenberg Prize for his work in predicting forest growth using satellite imagery.
Fairchild TV, MSN
UBC Aquatic Centre, Polygon Gallery, and the Dock Building win Governor General’s Medals in Architecture
UBC Aquatic Centre has earned the Governor General’s Medal in Architecture.
Georgia Straight