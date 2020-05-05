COVID-19 slowed down Vancouver real estate sales, but not its prices

Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the rising home prices as sales fall in Vancouver and said if we want a future where all Canadians can afford a good home, we need to make it so that no Canadian relies on gains in housing wealth to feel secure, and rethink the policies that push the cost to buy or rent a home out of reach.

Yahoo (Canada), Yahoo (Singapore)