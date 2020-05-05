UBC experts on COVID-19

UBC experts are available for comment on the COVID-19 outbreak and various topics related to the outbreak. Interviews will be conducted by phone or Skype/Facetime only in order to practice effective social distancing.
Air pollution and environment
Dr. Reza Afshari
Clinical Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-999-6185
Email: Reza.Afshari@ubc.ca
- Interaction of indoor air quality and the severity of COVID-19
- Epidemiological modelling of pandemics, including COVID-19
Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
- Interactions of COVID-19 with air pollution; impact of economic slowdown on air pollution due to COVID-19; impacts of COVID-19 on low income countries, especially related to lack of hand-washing access
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca
- Respiratory and immunological health effects of inhaled environmental and occupational exposures
Kai Chan
Professor, Institute for Resources Environment and Sustainability
Tel: 778-839-9820
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
- The environment and COVID-19
- Systemic vulnerabilities (e.g. ongoing wildlife trade, healthcare as a public good)
Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering
Email: nzimmerman@mech.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-9433
- Reductions in transportation-related emissions due to COVID-19
- Impact of economic slowdown due to COVID-19 on air pollution
Business and economics
Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor and Chair in International Trade Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
- Supply chain disruptions and resilience; international trade repercussions; energy and natural resources, record-low, negative oil prices
James Brander
Asia Pacific Professor in International Business and Public Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca
- Economic impact of COVID-19
David Clough
Assistant Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: david.clough@sauder.ubc.ca
- How businesses can adapt to COVID-19
- How the business landscape could change
Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact of COVID-19 on housing, mortgage and cities
David Hardisty
Assistant Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business,
Tel: 604-655-1465
Email: david.hardisty@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact of COVID-19 on consumer behaviour
Tae Hoon Oum
Professor Emeritus, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: tae.oum@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: harish.krishnan@sauder.ubc.ca
- supply chain management, supply chain coordination
Kevin Milligan
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca
- Impact of COVID-19 on fiscal policy, tax policy, and labour market issues
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 213-479-3498
Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca
- supply chains, health care operations
Mark Thompson
Professor Emeritus in Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-263-6008
Cell: 604-418-6275
Email: mrkthompson39@gmail.com
- Impact of COVID-19 on the labour market
Cybersecurity
Konstantin Beznosov
Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Email: beznosov@ece.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-9181
- Cybersecurity and privacy
Karthik Pattabiraman
Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Email: karthikp@ece.ubc.ca
- Computer systems security, software security, web apps
Robert Xiao
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science
Email: brx@cs.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-4326
- Cybersecurity and privacy
Education
Marina Milner-Bolotin
Associate Professor, Faculty of Education
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca
- Online education: past, present and future
- Homeschooling in the time of pandemics
- Parental engagement in children’s education
- Supporting parents and families with online resources
- Supporting teachers in online learning environments
Wendy Carr
Professor of Teaching, Faculty of Education
Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca
- Developed a new online tool that provides teachers with resources to identify and report family violence during the COVID-19 pandemic
Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca
- History of distance learning, events that interrupt schooling, schoolchildren’s health
- B.C. education policy/legislation
Michelle Stack
Associate Professor, Faculty of Education
Tel: 778-329-7572
Cell: 604-369-7572
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca
- Equity, education and COVID-19
- Students facing racism and closure of borders
- Continuation of hot lunch programs for students facing food insecurity
Food and nutrition
Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 604-827-1734
Email: siyun.wang@ubc.ca
- Food safety, food systems, foodborne disease
Hand washing and infection control
Dr. Katie Beleznay
Dermatologist; Clinical Instructor, Department of Dermatology and Skin Science
Email: kbeleznay@gmail.com
- Dry skin and irritation due to increased hand-washing to prevent transmission of COVID-19
Linguistics
Bryan Gick
Professor, Department of Linguistics
Email: gick@mail.ubc.ca
- aspiration during speech; “speaking moistly”
Mathematics and disease modelling
Daniel Coombs
Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics
Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca
- Mathematical models of pandemic growth and control
Guy Dumont
Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Email: guyd@ece.ubc.ca
Mohsen Sadatsafavi
Associate Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Email: mohsen.sadatsafavi@ubc.ca
Cell: 778-319-5658
- Epidemiology, health economics, disease modelling
Medical and public health
Mariana Brussoni
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: mbrussoni@bcchr.ubc.ca
- Going outside and benefits of outdoor play for children during COVID-19
Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
- Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases
Dr. Michael Curry
Emergency Room Physician; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca
- Emergency medicine; coronavirus
Ken Denike
Assistant Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-899-0564
Email: ubcken@gmail.com
- epidemiology of COVID-19, geographic factors in China, spatial analysis in China
Mary De Vera
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Email: mdevera@mail.ubc.ca
- COVID-19 and rheumatic diseases
- Advice for parents with autoimmune disease
Bernie Garrett
Associate Professor, School of Nursing
Email: Bernie.Garrett@ubc.ca
- Deception in healthcare products and services
Dr. Judy Illes
Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology
Email: jilles@mail.ubc.ca
- Balancing the benefits and risks of reaching out to help people in need, such as people who are vulnerable (older people, exhausted and isolated people, and children).
- Triage and resource allocation of medical supplies and instruments, such as ventilators, futile care, etc.
Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com
- Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
- Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)
Mahyar Etminan
Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences
Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca
- Drug safety scientist; COVID-19 and ibuprofen (Advil) drug safety
Retired family physician; Clinical Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health
Email: ruth.martin@ubc.ca
- Inaugural director of the UBC Collaborating Centre for Prison Health and Education
- Prison health and the COVID-19 outbreak at a correctional facility in the Okanagan
Dr. Deborah Money
Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Email: Please contact Reyhana Heatherington to arrange interviews at reyhana.heatherington@ubc.ca
- Infectious disease expert
- COVID-19 and pregnancy
Professor, School of Nursing
Email: colleen.varcoe@ubc.ca
- Inequity, domestic violence, pain management
Psychology and mental health
Anita DeLongis
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: adelongis@psych.ubc.ca
Phone: 604-822-3527
- psychological impact, mental health, coping, social support, empathic responding
*available afternoons and evenings only
Yue Qian
Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca
- Recipient of CIHR funding to study human experiences and mental health consequences of quarantine
*limited availability
Nancy Sin
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: nsin@psych.ubc.ca
- connections between stress and health, coping, emotions
Azim Shariff
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: shariff@psych.ubc.ca
Tel: 541-222-9354
- social psychology
- moral decision-making
- individual vs. collective interests
Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca
- Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”
Remote working and learning
Marina Milner-Bolotin
Associate Professor, Faculty of Education
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca
- Online education: past, present and future
- Homeschooling in the time of pandemics
- Parental engagement in children’s education
- Supporting parents and families with online resources
- Supporting teachers in online learning environments
Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca
- History of distance learning, events that interrupt schooling, schoolchildren’s health
- B.C. education policy/legislation
Charles Ungerleider
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Education
Tel: 604-600-1040
Email: c.u@ubc.ca
- Home learning, lost learning time and continuity of learning amid COVID-19
Seniors and older adults
Jennifer Baumbusch
Professor, School of Nursing
Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca
- Long-term care (nursing homes) during COVID-19 pandemic
- Supporting caregivers (paid and unpaid) of frail, older adults, including people living with dementia
Heather McKay
Professor, Departments of Orthopaedics and Family Practice, and the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility
Email: Please contact Rebecca Collett to arrange interviews at rebecca.collett@hiphealth.ca or 647-773–9034
- Resources and support for older adults to healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic
- The importance of staying active and socially connected while isolated at home
Joanie Sims-Gould
Associate Professor, Department of Family Practice, and the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility
Email: Please contact Rebecca Collett to arrange interviews at rebecca.collett@hiphealth.ca or 647-773-9034
- Supporting isolated community-dwelling older adults during COVID-19 pandemic
- Resources and support for older adults to keep healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Roger Wong
Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine
Email: Please contact Reyhana Heatherington to arrange interviews at reyhana.heatherington@ubc.ca
- Protecting seniors from COVID-19
- Supporting seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak
Treatment and vaccine development
Brett Finlay
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca
- Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak
Horacio Bach
Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-727-9719
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to design antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the virus into cells
Artem Cherkasov
Professor, Department of Urologic Sciences, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Email: acherkasov@prostatecentre.com
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study COVID-19
- Using “deep docking”—a virtual screening protocol enabled by artificial intelligence— to identify compounds that could potentially inhibit the main enzyme critical to helping the novel coronavirus to survive
Eric Jan
Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Email: ej@mail.ubc.ca
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study COVID-19
- Working to identify protein targets of SARS and MERS coronavirus proteases to block their ability to function, thereby inhibiting infection
Wilf Jefferies
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories at UBC; Senior Scientist, Vancouver Prostate Centre
Vaccinologist and Immunologist
Tel: 604-827-5167
Email: wilf@msl.ubc.ca
- Inventor of vaccines and immunological tools
- Recipient of a Michael Smith Health Research Foundation grant to design, create and test unique vaccine candidates for COVID-19.
Jeffrey Joy
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Email: jjoy@cfenet.ubc.ca
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study the genomic evolution of the novel coronavirus
Dr. Richard Lester
Physician; Associate Professor in Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases
Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19
Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital
Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca
- Pediatric infectious disease expert
- WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding for a study on how best to treat COVID-19
Dr. Josef Penninger
Director, Life Sciences Institute; Professor, Department of Medical Genetics; Canada 150 Chair in Functional Genetics
Email: Please contact Bethany Becker to arrange interviews at bethany.becker@ubc.ca
- Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure
- Developed a promising therapeutic agent that prevents lung failure in SARS coronavirus and acute respiratory distress syndrome in an animal model and preliminary human trials
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding on an international study performing a clinical trial on patients who have tested positive for COVID-19
Dr. James Russell
Physician; Professor, Department of Medicine; Principal Investigator at the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation (HLI) at St. Paul’s Hospital
Email: Jim.Russell@hli.ubc.ca
- Critical care, cardiovascular/cardiac condition and COVID-19 risk; cardiac injury due to COVID-19
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study efficacy and safety of re-purposing a class of drugs (called ARBs) commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19
Urban issues
Patrick Condon
Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604-788-0747
Penny Gurstein
Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
- Implications for people experiencing homelessness
- Impacts on social equity and urban sustainability
Lawrence Frank
Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
School of Population and Public Health
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca
- Measuring and predicting health impacts of the built and natural environment
- Potential impact of pandemic on active forms of transportation
- Transportation planning and health